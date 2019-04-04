4 Potential Replacements for Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35 if he can't compete

Over the past few days, there have been reports circulating that Rey Mysterio's injury may keep him from challenging Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at WrestleMania, and while that would be incredibly unfortunate for everyone involved, the WWE certainly have plenty of Plan B's waiting in the wings.

From old rivals to completely new challengers, there are plenty of people we'd love to see face the Samoan Submission Machine on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and while there's certainly a chance that Mysterio can compete at WrestleMania, we definitely need to explore the possibility that he gets pulled from the show.

So sit back and read along as we explore the possibility of a Rey Mysterio injury from WrestleMania, and look at the 4 most interesting WWE superstars that could replace him against the dominant Champion, Samoa Joe.

#4 Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE TV for quite some time now, and the company has been looking for a creative way to bring him back, and while this isn't the most creative, it certainly would make for an amazing WrestleMania moment.

This one certainly is the most unlikely on the list, but the idea of two of WWE's biggest and fastest superstars going at it in a true hoss battle gives us yet another intriguing WrestleMania match.

Wyatt doesn't share the history with Joe that the other 3 competitors on the list do, so it's likely he returns in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal or on RAW/Smackdown following 'Mania, but this is certainly an option that the WWE should seriously consider.

With Luke Harper still out and Rowan paired with Daniel Bryan, it's highly unlikely that the Family get back together again, so Bray needs to do it alone this time, and this would be the perfect place to prove himself, but once again, only time will tell.

