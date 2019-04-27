4 Potential Teams that could become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions if The Hardy Boyz vacate their titles

Veronica Decoster FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.35K // 27 Apr 2019, 15:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will The Hardy Boyz vacate their SmackDown Tag Team Titles?

The Hardy Boyz became the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions after defeating The Usos on SmackDown after WrestleMania 35. But sadly they might have to vacate their titles due to Jeff Hardy suffering a leg injury while competing in a WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin. WWE has yet to give an update on his condition after the injury.

But rumors have began floating that The Hardy Boyz will likely vacate the titles and new champions will be crowned. There are so many teams on SmackDown who could become the next champions after The Hardy Boyz drop the titles. Here are four such teams who could become the next SmackDown Tag Team Champions...

#4 Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura could become the new tag team champions

Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura formed an alliance three months ago after feuding for United States Title. The team was involved in the Fatal 4-Way tag team match at WrestleMania 35 which included Ricochet and Aleister Black, The Bar and the champions The Usos. They failed to win the titles, as the champions retained.

Both of these stars are talented and should be champions in WWE. So this will be the right opportunity to make them the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions after The Hardy Boyz vacate their titles. Not only it will establish them as a great tag team, their matches will be fantastic to watch.

#3 Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

Jinder Mahal and The Sigh Brothers could become the new tag team champions

If you don't remember, Jinder Mahal is a former WWE Champion. When he was drafted to SmackDown during the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up, he was pushed to the main event scene. Then he arrived on Raw last year and became a jobber once again. WWE has drafted him and his henchmen Samir and Sunil Singh to SmackDown this year.

This could begin another push for Mahal, but he doesn't have to be in main event picture. Instead, he could work in the tag team division with The Singh Brothers. Similar to The New Day, even they can use the Freebird rule and become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions after The Hardy Boyz vacate the titles.

1 / 2 NEXT