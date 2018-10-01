Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Potential twists we could see at WWE Super Show-Down 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.79K   //    01 Oct 2018, 14:09 IST

Super Show-Down takes place in Melbourne this Saturday
This Saturday night, the WWE heads Down Under as they present their latest network special, Super Show-Down, live from Melbourne, Australia.

The event will see five of the company's titles put on the line and will also feature several other match-ups, including a six-man main event match starring The Shield, and a clash between two of the most iconic stars in WWE history, Triple H and The Undertaker.

While the event is not considered a traditional WWE PPV, the show will still feature plenty of storyline development and will no doubt plant the seeds for several matches at the company's next big event, Survivor Series.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four potential twists we could see take place at Super Show-Down and the ramifications for those involved going forward.

#4 Shawn Michaels costs The Undertaker

Shawn Michaels looks set for a return to the ring
At this stage, this one feels like a given. The WWE has been teasing the in-ring return of Shawn Michaels for the best part of a month now, and it looks as though the wheels will finally be set in motion this Saturday in Australia.

Current rumours suggest that Michaels will be teaming with Triple H to take on The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. This seems highly likely given the involvement of both Kane and Michaels on Saturday.

The Undertaker has been taunting Michaels about his inability to defeat him in recent weeks, and it looks as though that will come back to the bite The Deadman in Australia.

Michaels making his way into the ring to stun the deadman with a sweet-chin music will send the Australian crowd into a frenzy, and will also set up the finish of the match, allowing Triple H to finally get one over on his long-time rival.

Liam Hoofe
