4 potential WrestleMania 41 matches WWE might make official before Elimination Chamber

WWE has already started shaping up a stacked card for WrestleMania 41, with several massive rivalries set to be featured at The Show of Shows. With a couple of months left for the Grandest Stage of Them All to emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Stamford-based company has already made one match official for the show.

This week's RAW featured the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso chose Gunther as his opponent at The Showcase of The Immortals. With the World Heavyweight Championship match set, the Undisputed WWE Championship match will depend on the results at Elimination Chamber.

In addition to that, many more matches might start clearing out at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, WWE might make a few matches official for WrestleMania before the show. Let's check out some potential matches WWE could make official at The Grandest Stage Of Them All in the next few weeks.

#4. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

One of the most historic rivalries in the industry, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn might take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. Last week on RAW, Kevin Owens attacked his former tag team partner with a Package Piledriver, taking him out of action indefinitely.

Further, Owens stated that his actions were because of Sami's sheer silence at the Royal Rumble when Cody Rhodes drove him through the ladder. While Zayn's return date is still uncertain, he might make a comeback before Elimination Chamber, to challenge Owens for a match at WrestleMania 41. Considering the history both men have, a stipulation being added into the mix won't be a surprise as well.

#3. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits vs. Los Garza (4-way Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships)

The tag team title picture on Friday Night SmackDown has been making headlines purely for the superstars involved and the intense action in their matches. With DIY reigning as the champions, and some of the most talented tag teams in line for a title match, WrestleMania might feature a Four-Way Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Considering the incredible tag team matches from the past two WrestleMania editions, WWE would look to continue the momentum and build excitement among fans by making the match official in a week or two. This would give all the tag teams ample time to heat up their rivalry to make their match at WrestleMania 41 a can't-miss affair.

#2. Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley

A generational feud between Roxanne Perez and Bayley kicked off a few weeks ago and has been developing into a brilliant rivalry lately. Both women traded some blows in the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year and also had a war of words this week on NXT.

Perez and Bayley are speculated to face each other at WrestleMania 41, and with the 23-year-old potentially moving to the main roster soon, WWE might confirm their match in the next couple of weeks. Further, their rivalry could be enhanced inside the Women's Elimination Chamber, building even more anticipation for their battle at WrestleMania.

#1. Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton (WWE Women's Championship match)

The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner has yet to choose her WrestleMania opponent and has already made face-to-face interactions with all the women's champions since her return across all three brands. Charlotte Flair facing Tiffany Stratton at The Grandest Stage of Them All has been speculated for weeks now, and after their interaction last week on the blue brand, the plan looks set for a feud to culminate at WrestleMania 41.

Royal Rumble winners are often not given a lot of time to choose their WrestleMania opponent, and The Queen might not be given much as well. Flair could be forced to choose her opponent before Elimination Chamber and the star could name Tiffany Stratton to make it official.

