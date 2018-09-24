4 potential WWE opponents should Shawn Michaels compete again

Brad Phillips FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 870 // 24 Sep 2018, 09:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

HBK versus The Undertaker, again?

WWE Superstar Shawn Michaels is synonymous with professional wrestling. He started out alongside Marty Jannetty, forming the tag team The Rockers. However, in the early 90's Michaels entered a career in singles competition, following the infamous Barber Shop incident (see video below).

Ever since that moment, Michaels trail-blazed through WWE. Moreover, he would go on to earn every championship available, and he became the first-ever Grand Slam champion. In 2010 Michaels retired after failing to defeat The Undertaker as well as end his undefeated streak.

Recently on Raw Michaels announced he would be in the corner of Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down. However, that segment has spurred rumors. Those rumors include a potential in-ring return. Michaels has not disregarded these rumors. Therefore, his in-ring return is possible. Who could go toe-to-toe with the WWE Legend?

#4 Adam Cole

Cole surprised fans at the Royal Rumble

Adam Cole in many respects is similar to Shawn Michaels. He is charismatic, and he can be ruthless in the ring. However, it is his crowd interaction that compares the most with Michaels. Whenever Cole enters the arena fans cheer immensely. The same happened with Michaels in his heyday.

Cole recently lost his North American championship to Ricochet. However, Undisputed Era remains strong. Nevertheless, his eventual call-up is approaching. An excellent way to boost his career prospects is to face HBK.

The story could have a plethora of pathways. Just imagine Undisputed Era versus D-Generation X, or even the NWO. The possibilities are endless. Regardless, Cole and Michaels would be a masterpiece.

#3 Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler and McIntyre seem unstoppable

Dolph Ziggler could easily be mistaken for Shawn Michaels. He has a similar ring attire, and he even utilises his own version of Sweet Chin Music. Regardless of how you view Ziggler, his career has been immensely successful. Arguably Ziggler has equaled Michaels' success.

Recently on Raw Ziggler has been working alongside Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman, and they seem to be a faction. Together they are battling The Shield. Ziggler's efforts have been excellent, leading him to become Raw Tag Team Champion (see video below).

The potential of Ziggler versus Michaels is exponential. Both men are excellent, whether in the ring or on a microphone. Fans have no idea who the better performer is. Therefore, arranging this match is paramount. Will this match ever happen?

1 / 3 NEXT