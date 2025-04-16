4 Predictions for the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown

The 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has become a fan favorite in WWE. The over-the-top elimination match allows many superstars from RAW and SmackDown to compete for the prestigious trophy.

The 11th edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place during WrestleMania SmackDown on April 18, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, the night before WrestleMania 41. The announcement will have many superstars waiting for an opportunity to get in the ring to win the contest.

A few things could happen during the match to make it memorable, which would add to the newsworthiness of the contest.

Check out the four predictions for the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

#4. WWE might announce a bigger prize for the victory of the contest

WrestleMania SmackDown will likely pack a few surprises for fans. Nick Aldis could appear on the show to announce Randy Orton’s opponent for The Show of Shows.

Aldis could make another major announcement in the ring. He could state that the winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will get a mid-card title shot on their brand after WrestleMania.

The announcement will add more value to the contest, giving the stars something more than just the trophy. It will also increase fans’ interest in the contest.

#3. Omos will return for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

Omos has been missing from WWE TV since the 2024 edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before WrestleMania 40. He’s been performing for Pro Wrestling NOAH since the beginning of 2025.

The Nigerian Giant could return for the upcoming edition of the prestigious battle royal. The creative team has historically featured giants in multi-man elimination matches, and it would make sense for him to return.

Omos could score a few eliminations before the eventual winner eliminates him to go all the way. It would make for a good spot.

#2. Braun Strowman could eliminate the most number of WWE Superstars

Braun Strowman has worked hard in WWE to put many storylines on track. He has been a consistent performer in elimination matches and will likely appear in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

The 2019 winner of the trophy will score the most eliminations this year to appear as a favorite to win. He could stay in the spotlight by doing well in the contest and putting the eventual winner over.

#1. Ilja Dragunov could return to WWE to win the contest

Ilja Dragunov has been on the shelf with a torn ACL. After moving to the RAW brand, he had high hopes, but an injury pushed him back and took him out of an important storyline.

The Czar could return during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as an underdog among some of the giants in WWE. To win the contest, he could eliminate some top names, including Braun Strowman and Omos.

It would be a great way to bring Dragunov back and get him back in the game. He could also be a good challenger for the winner of the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

