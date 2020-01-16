4 predictions for Royal Rumble 2020

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

It promises to be a huge event

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

One of the most highly anticipated pay-per-views of the year, WWE Royal Rumble, will kick-off in two weeks. The event is scheduled to emanate from the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on January 26.

Apart from the (expected) 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches, WWE has already announced three huge clashes - Asuka taking on Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship, and Roman Reigns vs King Corbin in singles action.

However, expect creative to book a few more bouts to complete the match-card in the upcoming days.

On another note, given the event is just around the corner, social media has been buzzing with all sorts of rumors and speculations. To feed into this widespread curiosity, here are my 4 predictions for Royal Rumble 2020.

#4 Shayna Baszler wins the 30-woman Royal Rumble match

It could very well be on the cards

Among the names which are being speculated to be the winners of the Women's Royal Rumble, Shayna Baszler seems to be the hot favorite.

Not only are the betting odds in favor of her, but rumor has it that she is highly likely to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

After a dominating performance at Survivor Series, The Queen of Spades went on to drop her NXT Women's Title to Rhea Ripley a few weeks ago. However, gossip has it that it was done mainly because WWE has some huge plans for her.

Advertisement

Given there is not much left for her on the NXT brand, Royal Rumble might very well be her main roster debut. I could see WWE having her enter the rumble as a surprise entrant to win the whole thing after putting on a domineering show.

On another note, given how things turned out between The Man and The Queen of Spades at Survivor Series, plus Ronda Rousey's potential return sooner than later, this could open doors to endless mouthwatering possibilities.

#3 Cain Velasquez eliminates Brock Lesnar

Cain Velasquez is the newest entry in the 30-man Royal Rumble matchup

Cain Velasquez has announced that he'll be entering the upcoming 30-man Royal Rumble match to try and win the whole thing.

However, WWE has already announced that Brock Lesnar will feature as the number 1 entry in the Rumble match. Thus, a potential confrontation against his arch-rival Cain Velasquez seems highly likely.

A potential Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez matchup for the WWE Championship was highly speculated for Royal Rumble a while back. However, creative shocked the WWE Universe by announcing Lesnar's entry in the Rumble match.

Nonetheless, given the recent turn of events, Velasquez getting the better of Lesnar by eliminating him in the match could very well be on the cards. This would then open doors to a potential rematch at WrestleMania 36.

However, after how effortlessly Lesnar discarded Velasquez in their matchup at Crown Jewel, the latter needs some momentum before the inevitable rematch, thus, expect WWE to book Velasquez to put on a domineering show on January 26.

#2 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt successfully defends his Universal Title in the Match of the Night

This seems highly likely

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is scheduled to defend his Universal Title against Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble 2020. Although they are expected to put on a show, expect Wyatt to successfully defend his Universal Title.

To be honest, WWE deserves a lot of credit for how they have gone about booking this feud. The Bryan vs Wyatt saga has been one of the most fascinating tales to witness on SmackDown Live, and it has been met with overwhelming approval from the WWE Universe.

And rightfully so, as between Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House and Daniel Bryan's character build-up, creative has been on top of their game throughout this feud. Expect Bryan and Wyatt to put on a stellar and intense performance to keep the WWE Universe spell-bound on January 26.

While the title changing hands seems a distant possibility, this might very well become the Match of the Night. Additionally, given the positive response, it will be interesting to see whether WWE chooses to prolong this feud after Royal Rumble.

#1 Roman Reigns wins the 30-man Royal Rumble match

Will Roman Reigns win the Rumble for the second time?

From the likes of Edge, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, to Drew McIntyre, the WWE Universe has been speculating on the potential winner of the upcoming 30-man Royal Rumble match. However, Roman Reigns seems a bit ahead in the race at this point.

The Big Dog is currently the hot favorite to win the Royal Rumble as per recent betting odds. And rightfully so, as WWE has been building him up to take over as the face of the Blue brand ever since his return.

The former Universal Champion is riding high on confidence and momentum, and with the WWE Universe finally behind him, Vince McMahon would not want to ruin this one. Expect Roman to win the Rumble for the second time in his career to headline WrestleMania 36 against Bray Wyatt.