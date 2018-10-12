4 predictions for the remaining participants at the World Cup in WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel

On November 2, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, WWE will host its first ever World Cup at a special event known as Crown Jewel. It will stream live on the WWE Network.

According to WWE.com, it will be a one-night, eight-man tournament, featuring four superstars from Raw and four from SmackDown Live. The confirmed participants for now are as follows:

#1 John Cena

#2 Kurt Angle

#3 Jeff Hardy

#4 Randy Orton

John Cena entered the tournament by default due to his incomparable accomplishments and list of accolades, Kurt Angle won a battle royal on Raw to enter, Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe, and Randy Orton emerged victorious over Big Show to enter the tournament.

That leaves four spots open for contention, two each from the separate brands. Here's a look at 4 stars who could possibly enter the tournament.

#4 Rey Mysterio

Mysterio is one of the most popular stars in the world right now

As announced this week on SmackDown Live, Rey Mysterio will return next week on SmackDown 1000 to compete with Shinsuke Nakamura for a spot in the WWE World Cup. This will be Mysterio's return match, and first match on the blue brand after a near four year hiatus.

Mysterio is one of the most popular stars in the world right now, and WWE has finally re-signed him. His fans will be ecstatic, and everyone knows that WWE won't have The Ultimate Underdog lose his first match in nearly four years.

I can almost guarantee that Mysterio will qualify for the tournament, and could possibly win the whole thing.

#3 Bobby Lashley

Lashley has gained so much momentum off of his heel turn

This past week on Monday Night Raw, the WWE Universe saw the malicious and spiteful side of Bobby Lashley as he tore apart Kevin Owens, and injured his leg. His alliance with Lio Rush has proven to be a catalyst for a heel turn, and he cemented himself as a despicable monster on Raw by decimating Owens.

Given that Lashley has gained so much momentum off of his heel turn, WWE would be looking to capitalise on his momentum, and what better way to do that than to enter him into the eight-man tournament to determine the best in the world?

Lashley could benefit greatly from competing with the likes of Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, John Cena, etc. And if he wins the tournament, he could very well be the next big thing.

