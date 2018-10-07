4 Questions WWE Needs To Answer on RAW after Super Show-Down

What is next?

So WWE Super Show-Down is now in the history books. Fans in Australia witnessed an amazing Wrestlemania-like spectacle. The show had some really good wrestling matches and was a mixture of good as well as bad booking decisions. Endings of some of the matches told us that those feuds aren't over yet while some ended the rivalry for good.

The interesting thing now is that how will the WWE follow up from everything that happened at Super Show-Down. They have two major shows coming up. One is the all-women PPV Evolution and the other is Crown Jewel. With a gap of just 4 days between these two shows, WWE will start to build for them from the upcoming Monday Night RAW.

In this article, we will take a look at 4 questions that WWE needs to answer on RAW after Super Show-Down-

#4 Why Undertaker & Kane attacked D-Generation X?

So is it actually going to happen?

Triple H shockingly defeated The Undertaker at Super Show-Down. Not many fans expected that to happen but it was a great match with a great ending. But the story continued after the match. Firstly, everyone was enjoying as both Brothers of Destruction & DX were celebrating together. But then the mood changed and DX was decimated by Kane & Undertaker. They unleashed an all-out attack on Triple H & Shawn Michaels.

Now WWE will surely give us an update as to why that happened and what it means for the future. It seems like they are eventually going to build for that epic tag-team match at Crown Jewel. It would mean that Shawn Michaels will make his in-ring return and DX will take on Brothers of Destruction.

The plan seems clear but it will be interesting to see what story WWE tells us on RAW and if The Undertaker & Kane will appear on the show.

