4 questions WWE RAW must grapple with following Backlash 2024

WWE Backlash 2024 was a historic premium live event for a multitude of reasons. Not only was it the highest-grossing arena show in the company's history, but it also featured multiple firsts for a number of Superstars. Tama Tonga made his in-ring debut with the Endeavor-owned promotion, with Tanga Loa announcing his own arrival by interfering in his brother's match.

Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes's first televised Undisputed WWE Championship defense was incredible, and Jade Cargill claimed her first title in the company. Stars like Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair and Damian Priest made personal history, and the night left a lot of fallout to be addressed. Monday Night RAW was represented in two of the five matches but will have plenty for fans to anticipate.

As the red brand kicks off the road to King and Queen Of The Ring in just under three weeks, let's look at four questions from Backlash that must be addressed

#4: Who will come out on top in the first round of King And Queen Of The Ring qualifiers?

Backlash 2024 saw a multitude of big matches announced as first round qualifiers in the King and Queen Of The Ring tournaments commencing on WWE RAW. Gunther's rematch with great rival Sheamus was arguably the pick of the bunch, but the whole field is stacked. Legends clash as Rey Mysterio faces Kofi Kingston, while Ilja Dragunov takes on Ricochet and Drew McIntyre battles Finn Balor.

The Women's bracket is also much anticipated, featuring talents like Asuka, Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile. With these epic matches good enough to make up most PLE cards, who will come out on top? Who will the winners face in the next round? What direction awaits the unsuccessful competitors?

By the end of the night, the audience should have a better picture of how the tournament will unfold

#3: What's next for Damage CTRL on WWE RAW after their huge Backlash loss?

The Kabuki Warriors lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash 2024. Asuka and Kairi Sane showed the grit and chemistry that made them the longest-reigning champions in the division's history, but Belair and Cargill were just too hot to handle.

The new champions will carry the titles back to SmackDown, reserving the right to cross brands to find challengers. What becomes of their conquered opponents, though? With the faction having lost three championships in the space of a month, how will they bounce back? Iyo Sky is in the Queen Of The Ring tournament, but what's in store for Asuka, Sane and Dakota Kai going forward?

Monday Night RAW after Backlash might be crucial for the future of Damage CTRL

#2: With WWE RAW barely represented at Backlash, how will its main storylines continue?

Out of the five matches at WWE Backlash 2024, Monday Night RAW was only represented in two. With only four red brand Superstars booked to compete in France compared to eleven for SmackDown, most of the flagship show's top stars did not appear in Lyon.

How will CM Punk's red-hot "beef" with Drew McIntyre kick on? Will the Voice Of The Voiceless make a surprise appearance to cost The Scottish Warrior his match against Finn Balor? What's the next leg of Liv Morgan's revenge tour? Will Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn get challengers for their respective titles in Saudi Arabia? The WWE universe can't wait to see what unfolds next in these storylines.

#1: Will Damian Priest be kicked out of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

Damian Priest retained the World Heavyweight Championsip at WWE Backlash 2024, outlasting Jey Uso. Priest's first successful televised defense since cashing in at WrestleMania XL came courtesy of help from his Judgment Day teammates JD McDonagh and Finn Balor, something that visibly annoyed the champion.

In fact, El Campeon got physical with the duo as they attempted to unleash a post-match beatdown on Main Event Jey, raising many eyebrows. Tension has been simmering in the group for months, and at Backlash, they seemed to escalate to a new level. Will Priest finally get kicked out of the faction and turn babyface? Will Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's absence fast-track or delay the inevitable?

2024 has already seen violent ejections from Damage CTRL, Imperium and The Bloodline, and Judgment Day could give us the next one on RAW.