4 real-life couples that could work together in WWE

WWE is the biggest pro wrestling company on Earth. Even excluding the massive global footprint the promotion has, World Wrestling Entertainment also has several big weekly programs.

RAW, SmackDown, NXT, EVOLVE, Main Event, LFG, and Speed air each week. Additionally, there are premium live events and Saturday Night's Main Event. As a result, the company has to have a wealth of talented performers. This includes both male and female stars.

Sometimes, this leads to real-life wrestling couples who get together in the company or outside of it. For example, some famous and well-known ones include The Miz and Maryse, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, and Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

While these duos have worked together on-screen a fair bit, some other couples have not. This article will take a look at four real-life couples that could work together in World Wrestling Entertainment and either haven't previously or only have briefly.

Below are four real-life couples that could work together in WWE.

#4. Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton's relationship was recently mentioned on WWE television

Tiffany Stratton is arguably the top female star on Friday Night SmackDown. This is because she's the WWE Women's Champion. Tiffany will be going one-on-one with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 in what is rapidly turning out to be an extremely personal feud.

Ludwig Kaiser is a star on Monday Night RAW. He has been a tag team champion in WWE and is perhaps best known for his work in Imperium where he is generally regarded as Gunther's 'Right hand man.'

On Friday Night SmackDown, Flair revealed to the world that Tiffany and Ludwig are a couple. It had mostly remained unsaid on WWE programming until now. With that door officially opened up, the two could end up uniting on-screen, perhaps if they're on the same show post-WrestleMania.

#3. Chelsea Green could team up with Matt Cardona if he ever returns

Chelsea Green is another women's champion on Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE star is a former Women's Tag Team Champion and is the reigning Women's United States Champion. She is highly entertaining whenever she graces the screen.

Matt Cardona is a former WWE star. In World Wrestling Entertainment, he was best known as Zack Ryder. Ryder held several belts in the company but has arguably found even more success out on the independent wrestling scene.

Of course, Matt Cardona is no longer with the sports entertainment juggernaut, so he would need to make a return for this to happen. Given that he has teased a comeback many times, however, it could always happen. If it does, Cardona and Green will undoubtedly be a hilarious duo on television.

#2. Naomi and Jimmy Uso could unite on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso is one of the best tag team wrestlers ever. He and Jey made up The Usos, arguably the top tag team in company history. Nowadays, Jimmy Uso mostly rolls solo on WWE SmackDown, despite a recent brutal beatdown by Gunther on RAW.

Naomi is entering a new phase in her career. After returning to WWE last year, The Queen of Glow has now turned heel. She is set to go one-on-one with the dominant and imposing Jade Cargill at WrestleMania, which will be the first time two black women ever went at it on the show without a title or any stipulation on the line.

Unlike the others on this list, Naomi and Jimmy Uso have worked together on TV briefly, both on Mixed Match Challenge and on other shows. The last time was seven years ago, however, so it has been quite a while for the couple. They should team up again soon.

#1. Buddy Murphy could return and team up with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is the top female star in all of pro wrestling. She has held numerous world titles across RAW and SmackDown. Rhea has also been the top champion on NXT and WWE NXT UK. She is a true star in every sense of the word.

Buddy Murphy was one of the best athletes in WWE. He managed to hold tag team gold on RAW and NXT, plus he was the main champion of 205 Live and was the face of the brand. Nowadays, he competes as Buddy Matthews in All Elite Wrestling.

Just like with Cardona and Green, this team would require Buddy to jump ship from AEW back to World Wrestling Entertainment. Given that his wife works there and his former stable leader Aleister Black is seemingly returning, Buddy showing back up when contractually able seems likely.

