4 reasons why AJ Styles lost to Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash

At WWE Backlash, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles. The match between the two superstars went as expected. They were technical throughout, and the crowd support they received only further elevated the match.

While Rhodes will travel back to the United States as a happy man, Styles doesn't have a lot to be happy about. This was his second opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since returning from injury last year, and he failed to capitalize on it again.

In this article, we will look at four reasons why AJ Styles lost to Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash:

#4. AJ Styles lost at WWE Backlash to restart his feud with LA Knight

Since making his return on SmackDown last year, AJ Styles was heavily involved in a rivalry with LA Knight. While the match between Cody Rhodes and Styles was indeed entertaining, nothing can beat the intensity of the feud between Knight and Styles.

However, given Knight, who is a massive face, lost to The Phenomenal One on SmackDown, WWE might have wanted to restart the feud between The Megastar and Styles so that the former could get his win. In the coming weeks on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see if something along these lines happens.

#3. Too early for Cody Rhodes to lose the title

Cody Rhodes truly had to go on a full journey to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. From losing at WrestleMania 39, to fighting the entire Bloodline, Rhodes had to pay his dues before becoming champion. Hence, it would not have been the best idea for him to lose the title against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash.

As of today, The American Nightmare is one of the biggest faces in the business, and WWE would definitely want to capitalize on his fame. Hence, it simply made more sense to book Rhodes to win this one.

#2. To keep Rhodes' feud with The Rock and The Bloodline alive

After everything that happened in the last two years, it's clear that there is a lot of animosity between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline. However, apart from the conflict, a key aspect of this rivalry has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship itself. The title could even be seen as why the entire feud began in the first place.

Therefore, given that The Rock mentioned he would return, it makes perfect sense for Cody Rhodes to continue as champion. Because, when The Great One does finally return, The Bloodline will get to face a strong champion in The American Nightmare, and that feud will be thrilling to see.

#1. To book a feud between AJ Styles and Tama Tonga

Even though AJ Styles and Tama Tonga are on different paths in their career right now, a rivalry between them would be epic to watch. For those unaware, Styles and Tonga were a team when they both were part of The Bullet Club. However, when Styles' run in Japan came to an end, Tonga and The Bullet Club attacked him.

Hence, there is an open feud WWE can capitalize on. Also, given that Tonga's brother Tanga Loa has joined the Stamford-based promotion now, this rivalry can be made even better.