4 reasons why Alexa Bliss must return at the 2024 WWE King & Queen of the Ring event

It has been almost one and a half years since Alexa Bliss last competed in WWE. Little Miss Bliss' last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion came at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where she lost to then-RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Since then, Bliss welcomed her first child and is now ready for her return to the ring.

WWE has yet to provide any updates on her return date, so this is a week-to-week thing since she did not come back during WrestleMania XL and the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event.

With the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event set to take place in a couple of weeks, fans could expect Alexa Bliss to make her long-awaited return at the event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below are four reasons why this should happen.

#4. Alexa Bliss is a fan favorite in Jeddah

Alexa Bliss is considered a fan favorite in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and fans would be excited to see her make a comeback during the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Should this happen, it will be a major boost for her, as she will get a positive reaction, and will help her make a statement right away.

#3. Providing a boost to the WWE's women's division

With Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair currently out due to injuries, WWE's women's division has become less impressive lately. Thus, the Stamford-based promotion would need a top star to come back and boost the level of competition.

What better way to do so than having one of the most successful female wrestlers like Alexa Bliss make her return at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia? Will fans get to see Little Miss Bliss make a return? Only time will tell.

#2. Reuniting with Uncle Howdy

Uncle Howdy is expected to return to WWE soon and create a new faction as a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt, who passed away last year.

Alexa Bliss is also expected to be part of this faction, so her probable return during the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, would mean that Uncle Howdy's return would happen soon as well.

#1. Challenging Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss is considered a top championship contender, thus fans expect her to compete for the major titles once she is back in the ring.

With that in mind, her first target could be Bayley, who is not yet set to defend her WWE Women's Championship at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Of course, things can change in the next two weeks, but with the ongoing feud between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan on RAW, SmackDown should be a better option for Little Miss Bliss, as Bayley has yet to start a feud with another top star for her title.

