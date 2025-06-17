4 reasons Asuka should become WWE Queen of the Ring

WWE RAW aired last night on Netflix, and the show was mostly fantastic. Outside of the unfortunate injury suffered by Liv Morgan, the show was an absolute thrill, with much of the focus being on the women's division.

Several of the top female stars in the industry were highlighted, including the aforementioned Liv Morgan, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquer, among others. The show also featured a major in-ring return.

Asuka had her first match in World Wrestling Entertainment in over a year as part of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The Empress of Tomorrow battled and defeated Ivy Nile, Stephanie Vaquer, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Now, Asuka has advanced to the next round and will battle Alexa Bliss. Not only should The Empress win that match, but the former Women's Champion should arguably win the entire Queen of the Ring Tournament. This article will look at a handful of reasons why Asuka should win the crown.

Trending

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Below are four reasons Asuka should become the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring.

#4. She is incredibly popular with the WWE Universe

Expand Tweet

Asuka is a wrestling legend. Even before jumping ship to World Wrestling Entertainment, she was a big star in the world of Joshi Wrestling in Japan.

Since joining WWE, however, that success has only been duplicated tenfold. She is arguably more popular than almost any other female competitor on the roster. The pop from the crowd on RAW was massive. She has built a relationship with the audience over the years of top-level performances.

Why not make one of the most popular stars in the company Queen of the Ring? The previous two winners were Zelina Vega and Nia Jax, who were heels at the respective times of their victories. Asuka, being a popular queen, could be a nice change in pace.

#3. Becoming the Queen of the Ring is a rare accomplishment Asuka is yet to achieve

Expand Tweet

To say Asuka is successful would be a massive understatement. Even before joining WWE, The Empress won numerous awards when competing as Kana and held over a dozen championships across various Japanese promotions.

Since joining World Wrestling Entertainment, that success has continued. She is a four-time Women's Champion on the main roster. Asuka is also a four-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, a former NXT Women's Champion, and even went undefeated on the brand. Asuka is also a former Royal Rumble winner, Mixed Match Challenge winner, and Money in the Bank holder.

Still, there are a few accolades Asuka has yet to achieve, albeit not many. One of those achievements is the Queen of the Ring. With the bulk of her career now behind her, Asuka should add this to her resume while she still can.

#2. Asuka is arguably the best option available

Four stars have advanced in the Queen of the Ring Tournament after 12 women failed in the opening round of Fatal 4-Way Matches. These WWE stars include Asuka, of course, plus Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill, and Roxanne Perez.

Looking at the four options available, Asuka is absolutely the best choice to win and become Queen of the Ring. For example, it is too soon for Roxanne Perez to get the honor. Plus, she has a side story with The Judgment Day and Liv Morgan.

Alexa Bliss getting the accomplishment wouldn't work, as she appears to have an ongoing storyline with Charlotte Flair. Jade Cargill winning the tournament and facing Tiffany Stratton in a babyface vs. babyface match isn't ideal. Asuka is the better choice.

#1. A match with IYO SKY at SummerSlam for the Women's World Championship would be incredible

Expand Tweet

If Asuka were to become WWE Queen of the Ring, it would lead to a major match at SummerSlam. The Empress could challenge for the Women's World Championship, and the person holding that gold currently is IYO SKY.

IYO SKY is another one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She, too, was a star in Japan but has since taken over in World Wrestling Entertainment. She and Asuka have been stablemates in the past in Damage CTRL, although that group appears to be no more.

With IYO and Asuka, WWE has two options. They could turn the latter heel, which seems likely. Alternatively, they could have the two clash in a battle of generations. In either case, it isn't risky like Jade vs. Tiffany, for example.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More