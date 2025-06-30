4 Reasons why Asuka should have become WWE Queen of the Ring instead of Jade Cargill

WWE Night of Champions 2025 aired on June 28 on Netflix and Peacock. The big event took place live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and featured six high-profile matches. This includes the Queen of the Ring finals.

Jade Cargill and Asuka battled it out in an effort to win the crown. Jade won a Fatal Four-Way Match in the first round, then beat Roxanne Perez in the semifinals. Asuka also won a Fatal Four-Way match in the opening round and then defeated Alexa Bliss.

When the two went one-on-one in Riyadh, they had a competitive and high-quality bout. In the end, Jade managed to nail her Jaded finishing move on The Empress of Tomorrow to pick up the victory.

Jade winning was a big deal, and some fans were ecstatic to see it, but she was arguably the wrong winner. Asuka should have been the one to become the queen. This article will lay out four reasons why Asuka should have become the 2025 Queen of the Ring.

#4. The Queen of the Ring is one of the few accolades Asuka has yet to achieve in WWE

Asuka is a living legend. She was already a legendary figure before joining WWE. Since making her way to the sports entertainment juggernaut, however, her achievements have soared to new heights.

She is a former WWE Women's Champion, RAW Women's Champion, and SmackDown Women's Champion. Asuka also won the NXT Women's Title and is undefeated on the brand. Additionally, she is a former Royal Rumble winner, a Mixed Match Challenge winner, and a Money in the Bank winner.

One thing Asuka is yet to achieve, however, is becoming Queen of the Ring. With more of her career behind her than ahead, it's uncertain how many chances she has left to earn this title. For that reason alone, The Empress of Tomorrow should have had the win.

#3. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton doesn't make sense

Jade Cargill's win is a big deal. Not only is she now Queen of the Ring, but her win has also earned her a major title shot. Now, The Storm will go for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

The current WWE Women's Champion is Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie won the coveted title earlier this year by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase. She has since successfully defended the belt against stars such as Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Nia Jax.

Frankly, a babyface vs. babyface match makes no sense. The crowd will probably turn on Jade. While Naomi could cash in and join the mix, it still feels like an odd choice. This is especially true compared to what RAW could offer with Asuka.

#2. Asuka vs. IYO SKY would have been perfect for SummerSlam

Another reason why Asuka not winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament was a major mistake comes down to the alternative. The match the RAW brand could have put on at WWE SummerSlam would have been far more interesting.

Had Asuka won the Queen of the Ring Tournament, The Empress of Tomorrow could have gone on to WWE SummerSlam and challenged IYO SKY. The Women's World Title on the line between two of the best in the world would have been fantastic to witness.

Not only that, but the clash between the former Damage CTRL members and friends could have made for a fascinating story. Would Asuka remain a babyface? Would she turn heel? That is way more intriguing than Tiffany vs. Jade.

#1. Asuka is a better wrestler at this stage

The final reason why Asuka should have won the WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament is less of an objective fact, but one that is still worth noting. The reality is that the 43-year-old is just a better wrestler than Jade Cargill.

This isn't meant as shade at The Storm. She has an incredible look. Jade is charismatic and in excellent shape. Cargill has also improved a lot since joining WWE. Still, Asuka remains one of the greatest female wrestlers in the history of the industry.

In fact, a strong argument could be made that Asuka is, in fact, the single greatest in-ring worker of any female performer ever. While Jade is improving, the gap between them is wide enough that Asuka not winning seems like a mistake.

