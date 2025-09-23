  • home icon
4 Reasons why Asuka and Kairi Sane turned heel on IYO SKY on WWE RAW

By Matthew Serocki
Modified Sep 23, 2025 04:06 GMT
Asuka and Kairi Sane made the choice easy for Iyo Sky. (Image Credit: WWE on X).
Asuka and Kairi Sane made the choice easy for Iyo Sky. (Image Credit: WWE on X).

After weeks of tension on RAW between Asuka, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Rhea Ripley, the Kabuki Warriors finally turned on their long-time friend after the main event match.

Sane reluctantly took part in attacking both SKY and Ripley at Asuka's command. The character shift finally ends one of the last remaining alliances from the ashes of Damage CTRL.

While it could have easily been Ripley who turned on SKY, Asuka and Sane turned heel on IYO on RAW for the following four reasons.

#4. Rhea Ripley is too popular

One reason why Asuka and Kairi turned on IYO SKY on RAW was that officials did not want to turn Rhea Ripley heel.

Mami is viewed as one of WWE's top stars. She is one of the most popular performers in the industry and was even cheered as a villain with the Judgment Day.

With how things have played out with SKY and the Kabuki Warriors, they needed to turn either Ripley or The Empress of Tomorrow. Due to Mami's popularity, officials chose to turn Asuka heel.

#3. RAW needs heel challengers for Stephanie Vaquer

Since SKY and Stephanie Vaquer are both fan favorites, bookers are required to come up with viable heel challengers for whoever won at Wrestlepalooza.

Naomi's cashing in at Evolution 2025 changed the dynamic in the division, but her pregnancy forced bookers to pivot after her announcement. RAW boasts faces like Lyra Valkyria, SKY, Ripley, Vaquer, and, at the time, Asuka and Sane.

Going back to a fan favorite as the champion necessitated a heel turn from one of the bigger names. Asuka confronted La Primera backstage earlier in the night, so the seeds were planted for a heel/face feud in the future.

Face vs. Face matches can work, but Vaquer needs true heels to rise in popularity. Becky Lynch's turn on Valkyria helped her stock rise with the fans.

#2. A big tag team match at Crown Jewel

One simple explanation behind Asuka and Sane turning on SKY is that it will set up a tag team match at Crown Jewel. The event takes place in Perth, and Rhea is the biggest WWE star from Australia.

Since she’s not challenging for the Women’s World Championship yet, officials need to find a different way to get her on that card. Ripley has a long history of both battling and teaming up with SKY, dating back to their time in NXT.

The pairing provides the Kabuki Warriors with a great challenge. The winners could also challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after the event.

#1. A dream match for a big PLE

The long-term goal for Asuka and Kairi turning heel on SKY is for a singles showdown between the two former champions. Asuka and The Genius of the Sky have won multiple titles up and down WWE.

However, fans haven’t really witnessed a series of matches between the two Japanese Superstars. They were allies while in Damage CTRL, and despite the group disbanding over the last year, they were still close on RAW.

The stars could have squared off in the spirit of competition as friends often do in wrestling. The heel turn gives the inevitable clash a clear dynamic of who the fans should cheer and boo.

