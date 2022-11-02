4 reasons why Bayley should become the RAW Women's Champion at WWE Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair is set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel.

The EST defeated The Role Model at last month's Extreme Rules premium live event in a Ladder match to retain the title. Bayley and Belair clashed again in the main event of last week's edition of the red brand. Nikki Cross interfered and it led to Bayley getting the victory in the non-title match.

Listed below are several reasons why Bayley should leave WWE Crown Jewel as the new RAW Women's Champion.

#4. Bring gold back to Damage CTRL

IYO SKY, Bayley, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL posing in the ring

The booking of Damage CTRL has been interesting, to say the least. The trio arrived at WWE SummerSlam and appeared as if they were going to take over the RAW women's division.

WWE held a tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company in May. Damage CTRL made it to the finals, only to lose to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL went on to defeat Raquel and Aliyah a couple of weeks later to win the titles, before losing them last night to Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Damage CTRL can't be considered a dominant heel team if they lose on a regular basis.

Bayley needs to bring the RAW Women's Championship to Damage CTRL to get the faction back on track. It was announced that Dakota and IYO will get a rematch for the titles at Crown Jewel as well.

#3. It is time for a new champion on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair is an excellent champion and has carried the women's division on RAW since winning the title at WrestleMania 38. She has held the title for 211 days and it may be time to start something new for The EST.

We've yet to see a heel version of Bianca on the main roster and maybe Damage CTRL could bring that side out of The EST. In my opinion, Bianca chasing the title was more entertaining than her reign itself. A lot of that has to do with the lack of viable opponents for The EST on RAW.

#2. Bayley deserves a title reign

Bayley has been excellent as the heel leader of Damage CTRL, with her promo work being just as solid as her matches. She has been in a bitter rivalry with Bianca Beliar for a long time and The EST always seems to get the better of it.

The Role Model could shock the world at Crown Jewel, leave Damage CTRL backstage, and defeat Bianca Belair clean in the middle of the ring.

The two superstars are both 33 years old and are both massive parts of WWE's future. Belair could take a loss and it would be interesting to see how she would rebound from it.

#1. To set up a match between Becky Lynch & Bayley

As stated earlier, Damage CTRL arrived at WWE SummerSlam. The trio of heels surrounded Bianca Belair in the ring after she defeated Becky Lynch at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

Becky turned babyface after losing to The EST and stood by her side as Damage CTRL retreated. On the next edition of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL attacked Becky backstage and beat her down. This was done as a way to write The Man off of TV as she recovered from a shoulder injury suffered at WWE SummerSlam.

When Lynch returns, she will be a huge babyface and will likely be out to get revenge on Bayley and Damage CTRL. Becky could confront Bayley during her return and challenge her for the RAW Women's Championship.

