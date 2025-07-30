4 Reasons why Bayley is missing WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam is just days away. This year's Biggest Party of the Summer will be a two-night event. As a result, the premium live event is absolutely loaded with major stars.For example, the main event of Night Two will see Cody Rhodes and John Cena clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight. Other big names featured include stars such as Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Gunther, among others.One name who is notable by their absence is Bayley. The Role Model was expected by many fans to be in action, perhaps in the Women's Intercontinental Championship picture. Instead, it seems as if the former hugger will be missing SummerSlam entirely.Needless to say, this is quite disappointing to many fans and likely to Bayley herself. Why is one of the top stars in the company missing The Biggest Party Of The Summer? This article will take a look at a handful of potential explanations behind The Role Model's impending absence.Below are four reasons why Bayley is missing WWE SummerSlam 2025.#4. It could create more babyface sympathy after she also missed WrestleManiaBayley is one of WWE's most beloved stars. This has been the case for the bulk of the past decade or so, dating back to her time on NXT. While The Role Model's character has evolved a lot since then, the love from fans persists.Part of the Bayley character has been how she's always an underdog. This is similar to a Sami Zayn or Mick Foley sort of role. Despite that, the former Women's Champion has held numerous world titles in WWE and has been routinely seen as a top star. It can be challenging to maintain sympathy for an underdog when they've been around and on top for so long.There may be a strategy here by Triple H and company officials. If fans know Bayley is being kept off of SummerSlam, it may create sympathy and thus keep her as a strong babyface in the eyes of the audience. If that's the plan, this decision could be quite clever.#3. Bayley could be leaving WWE when her contract expiresThere is an unfortunate reality when it comes to Bayley in WWE. Despite her amazing run and Triple H's praise for The Role Model, she isn't often highlighted as one of the company's aces. She isn't featured in advertising on the level of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, or Becky Lynch, for example.She was also arguably disrespected earlier this year. Bayley was left off WrestleMania despite being promoted for the show during the build-up to the event. Instead of being in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, the veteran was taken off the event.After that incident, Bayley may have hinted that she's leaving the company when her contract expires. If Triple H and company officials are aware of this, the promotion could have decided to keep her off big shows from now on. If the spots are limited, why give them to someone leaving?#2. Lyra Valkyria might be Triple H's primary focus right nowLyra Valkyria has had quite the run in WWE so far. She joined the company through the NXT UK brand and later moved to NXT stateside, where she won the NXT Women's Championship. Lyra was then called up to the main roster last year.Since then, Lyra Valkyria became the first-ever and longest-reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion and even briefly held the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. Now, she is looking to regain the Women's IC Title from Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.As much as some fans might not want to hear this, Bayley missing SummerSlam could just come down to Triple H focusing on Valkyria. It is clear that Lyra's push is a priority, and that might just mean The Role Model is on the back burner.#1. Bayley could be turning heel at SummerSlamWWE SummerSlam will host what is sure to be an epic Women's Intercontinental Championship match. After two great bouts in the past, Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch will clash once more.This time, there are a few added stipulations to the match. For starters, there will be no disqualifications and no countouts. Beyond that, if Lyra loses, she can never challenge for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Title again for as long as The Man is champion.With those kinds of stipulations, this is a perfect chance for Bayley to appear at SummerSlam after all. Instead of competing, The Role Model could turn heel and cost Lyra the win. This would elevate the &quot;bird lady&quot; to new heights, despite the loss, as the two could then have a very physical and personal feud. Perhaps Bayley not being booked doesn't mean she'll truly miss the show.