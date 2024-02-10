4 reasons why Bayley should not trust Dakota Kai following WWE SmackDown events

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown featured a shocking reveal and an even more surprising betrayal. Bayley was set to seemingly challenge Rhea Ripley to a match at WrestleMania 40, but instead, she confronted Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane about their treatment of her.

This led to the trio beating Bayley down, only for The Role Model to grab a metal pipe and send them out of the ring. From there, the former SmackDown Women's Champion proceeded to use her 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match victory to challenge IYO SKY to a match at WrestleMania 40.

Dakota Kai, the fifth member of Damage CTRL, was notably absent during this entire segment. She returned to SmackDown this week, pleading with Bayley in an attempt to make things right. At least, that is how it appears on the surface.

While Dakota may believe that she proved her loyalty to Bayley, The Role Model would be wise not to trust the former Women's Tag Team Champion. This article will look at a handful of reasons why Bayley should be wary of Kai.

Below are four reasons why Bayley should not trust Dakota Kai following WWE SmackDown events.

#4. Kai has been lying to and hiding things from Bayley this entire time

Expand Tweet

Dakota Kai's appearance on WWE SmackDown had been anticipated by many people. Her absence the prior week was odd and fans were curious about how she may react to everything that went down. Now, fans are more skeptical of her than ever.

Kai claimed she did not appear on WWE SmackDown last week because of a doctor's appointment. When Bayley asked about why Dakota never said anything to her sooner about what Asuka and Kairi Sane were plotting, Dakota said she believed Bayley's plan was working and that The Role Model would win her over.

The fact that Dakota knew Kairi and Asuka did not like Bayley and never told her is extremely fishy. Seemingly lying when they went face-to-face makes the matter even worse. Bayley should not trust someone who hid so much from her for so long.

#3. Dakota Kai has turned against friends before

Expand Tweet

Another reason why Bayley should not trust Dakota Kai following WWE SmackDown comes down to history. While Dakota started her career in NXT as a likable and squeaky-clean babyface, it soon became clear that she was anything but that.

Dakota was teaming up with Tegan Nox for a while, but Kai eventually betrayed her best friend and savagely assaulted her. The attack even injured Tegan's leg, which made it all the more shocking and upsetting.

As if that was not enough, Kai later united with Raquel Rodriguez on WWE NXT. Raquel initially worked as Dakota's muscle, similar to Diesel and Shawn Michaels. Just like in that scenario, Dakota turned against Raquel when Rodriguez broke out as a singles star. Given Dakota's history with partners, Bayley should not trust her.

#2. Bayley has experienced betrayal in WWE in the past

Bayley on NXT

While Dakota Kai has turned against partners in WWE before, Bayley has been both betrayed by friends and has, in turn, betrayed people herself. Simply put, she has plenty of experience on both sides of the fence.

Throughout much of Bayley's time in WWE, she was a stereotypical babyface. In fact, many would see that The Hugger version of Bayley was innocent to a fault. She would be betrayed by many people often. This obviously scarred her, which set up her eventual heel turn and wicked behavior.

She is not innocent either, though. Bayley notably turned against Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, at one point in the past as well. Her history of dealing with it, and, of course, seeing the betrayal of Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Asuka, is exactly why she would be wise not to trust Dakota.

#1. Dakota Kai did not actually hit Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY

Damage CTRL on SmackDown.

People who support Dakota Kai and believe that her behavior on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown was genuine may point to her actions. On the surface, Dakota ran into the ring with a steel chair and saved the day. Of course, that is only on the surface.

For starters, there were a few instances where it appeared Dakota was debating hitting Bayley with a steel chair. That right there is cause for concern if you are The Role Model. Maybe one could read too much into it, but it certainly appeared fishy.

Then, there was how she defended Bayley. Dakota never hit any of the three WWE champions with the chair, but she simply hit the ropes instead. While that may be due to their reflexes and skill in avoiding the hit, it could have been deliberate. Dakota could be more of a mastermind than people realize.

Do you think Dakota Kai could be the mastermind behind Damage CTRL's betrayal of Bayley? Sound off in the comments section below!

