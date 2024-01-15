4 reasons why Bayley should win the 2024 Royal Rumble

Going into the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, three full-time names are favorites: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Bayley. Lynch and Belair have already won Rumble matches and have been champions over the last three years.

Bayley, on the other hand, was chasing Belair until Iyo Sky cashed in her contract at SummerSlam. The former multi-time champion has been supportive of her teammate, but cracks have started to pop up within Damage CTRL.

It hasn't happened yet, but Sky, Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka have slowly distanced themselves from Bayley week to week. The latest happened when Kai told her that she'd need to win the Royal Rumble on her own.

Can Bayley do just that? Here are four reasons why Bayley should win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

#4. She hasn't won a title or huge match in three years

Bayley's last singles title was the SmackDown Women's Championship

While Bayley had the longest run as SmackDown Women's Champion (380 days), she hasn't had the luxury of a singles title reign since 2020. Since then, she's missed nearly a year due to injury while also helping build Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in Damage CTRL.

In the time Bayley has been outside of the title picture, the usual names like Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair have had long singles runs.

Due to her standing and spot in helping to change the perception of women's wrestling, Bayley is more than deserving of another big singles run. That should start with winning the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#3. She'd be a first-time Royal Rumble winner

When it comes to specialty matches like Money in the Bank and the Royal Rumble, it's always good to have a first-time winner. Top stars like Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, John Cena, and Roman Reigns can usually get title opportunities whenever they want.

Bayley has long been one of the top stars in the women's division. She is a former RAW, SmackDown, and Tag Team Champion and has won Money in the Bank. She hasn't, however, won a Royal Rumble.

Whether it was timing, future storylines, or outside factors, Bayley was never considered a huge favorite to win the match. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are former winners and booked ahead of the former Hugger, but they can get title shots whenever they want.

#2. She selflessly put Flair, Belair, and Lynch over multiple times

Ever since Bayley returned with Damage CTRL at SummerSlam in 2022, she's been attached at the hip with Bianca Belair. Belair has won nearly all of their big matches, including two WarGames matches and a triple threat with Becky Lynch.

Speaking of The Man, Bayley has put Lynch over in their matches over the last three years. The former Hugger has done everything she has been asked to make the top stars of WWE look good.

Her last singles title run was ended by Sasha Banks in October 2020. It's time she gets paid back for her hard work with a Royal Rumble win.

#1. It would add another layer to the dynamics of Damage CTRL

Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane don't look too happy with Bayley.

In the lead-up to WarGames, the dynamics of Damage CTRL completely shifted. Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the group, while Bayley seemed to lose complete control. She always acted as the de facto leader, but not in the vein of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

As Bayley's influence in the faction waned, her standing also came into question. Dakota Kai said that the rest of the group believed Bayley needed to take care of Bianca Belair by herself. After falling again to beat The EST of WWE, Kai informed Bayley that she'd also have to win the 2024 Royal Rumble alone.

It seems that things could come to a head during or after Royal Rumble. If she doesn't win, she may be kicked out of the group and hopefully earn a shot at the Elimination Chamber match. Bayley winning the whole thing, however, should be the call.

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here