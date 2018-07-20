4 Reasons Why Becky Lynch Must Face Carmella at SummerSlam

Next week on Smackdown Live, Becky Lynch has the opportunity to earn a Smackdown Women's Championship match at SummerSlam. All she has to do is beat Carmella.

Nothing is guaranteed yet (after all, Becky could totally lose), but all signs seem to point to the Lasskicker getting her hands on Carmella come SummerSlam. Whether or not she wins is another question entirely.

Still, when Becky Lynch and Carmella face off next week on Smackdown, Lynch absolutely needs to pick up the win, and here's why.

There Are No Other Options

Let's take a quick look at all the names on Smackdown's Women's division. There are 12 different women on the roster. Those women are Asuka, Becky Lynch, Billie Kay, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Lana, Mandy Rose, Naomi, Nikki Bella, Peyton Royce, Sonya Deville, and Tamina.

Of the 12, only 5 can really be considered faces. Two of them, Asuka and Charlotte, have already lost to Carmella. That leaves Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Nikki Bella. Bella is pretty much just the part-timer of the women's division, so we can remove her from the list. That just leaves Naomi and Lynch. Only one of them has been featured prominently and meaningfully on TV in recent weeks. That woman is Becky Lynch.

Naomi's reign as Women's Champion back in 2017 was alright for what it was (title defenses against Lana and Natalya certainly didn't help at all), but she's been such a non-factor recently that it would take some strong booking to bring her back to relevance. This can be done, but not by SummerSlam.

