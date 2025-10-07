4 Reasons why Becky Lynch lost to Maxxine Dupri on WWE RAW - Bad news for AJ Lee fans

The reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, competed in a singles match against Maxxine Dupri on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Lynch attacked Dupri backstage last week on the flagship show, leading to the showdown.Lynch seemingly underestimated Maxxine on RAW, as the latter is relatively less experienced as an in-ring performer. However, Dupri delivered a stellar performance and gave The Man a fight, which the latter didn't expect.During the match, the 38-year-old champion made a mistake as she got busy taunting fans outside the ring. Meanwhile, Maxxine got back in the ring, and the referee counted Becky out, handing The Man an embarrassing loss via countout.In this article, we will examine four reasons why Becky Lynch lost to Maxxine Dupri on Monday Night RAW.#4. Maxxine gained credibility by beating LynchThe Stamford-based promotion has always crafted underdog characters that are loved by fans. Maxxine Dupri defeated one of the most dominant women's professional wrestling icons in the form of Becky Lynch on RAW. This would help her gain momentum and eventually become a fixture in the main event scene.World Wrestling Entertainment could come up with a new character for Dupri to help her connect with the audience. She could play an underdog gimmick on her way to the top. The win over Lynch was seemingly the first step in that direction.#3. Becky Lynch's next challengeAs mentioned, Lynch underestimated Maxxine Dupri, which eventually cost her the match on the Monday night show. Meanwhile, the win established the Alpha Academy member as a legitimate contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.The Man and the 28-year-old RAW Superstar could kick off a title feud on the red brand in the coming weeks. The feud could do wonders if it is booked as a heel icon vs. an underdog story.#2. AJ Lee might not return anytime soonAJ Lee, alongside her husband CM Punk, defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza 2025. With a win over Lynch, Lee is closer than ever to the Women's Intercontinental Title. However, Lee hasn't been seen on TV since the Indianapolis event. Lynch reigniting her feud with Maxxine could be a subtle hint that Lee might not return anytime soon. This might be bad news for the former Divas Champion's fans, as they were expecting ot see her in a singles feud after Wrestlepalooza.Given the result of the singles match on RAW, The Man could feud with the up-and-coming star before The Geek Goddess shows up on TV again.#1. Parallels between The Man and Seth RollinsRollins and Lynch have had a fantastic year thus far. They have managed to capture major titles in their respective divisions. However, for the past few weeks, the couple has been struggling a bit.Firstly, they lost their mixed tag team match against Punk and Lee, and now Seth Rollins is worried about possibly losing to Cody Rhodes again ahead of their bout at Crown Jewel 2025. That said, the Triple H-led creative might have put The Man in a similar situation by booking her to lose to Dupri.