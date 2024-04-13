4 reasons why Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill must contend for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

WWE Friday Night SmackDown was a big show last night. The first episode of the blue brand following WrestleMania saw a major shift. Almost all the titles that belong to SmackDown are now on completely new stars. It is indeed a new era.

Two big names of the new era include one star who has been a dominant force in WWE for years, Bianca Belair, and the other is the company's hottest signing, Jade Cargill. The two recently united on SmackDown and then at WrestleMania before competing on the blue brand again last night.

Jade is a former AEW star, while Belair has won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles in the past. Both are athletic marvels that need to be seen in order to be believed.

Now that the pair are seemingly united moving forward, it would be a wise move for the duo to contend for and potentially win the Women's Tag Team Titles. In this article, we will take a look at why the dominant duo should be the ones to dethrone The Kabuki Warriors.

Below are four reasons why Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill must contend for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

#4. This would continue the feud with Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL is arguably the most dominant female faction in WWE history. The group currently features four core members: IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. They are all former champions who have dominated the wrestling scene.

The group currently has its hands in a few fires. IYO SKY and the rest of the crew were feuding with Bayley, along with the dangerous trio of Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair. Due to lingering animosity, however, The Rold Model and The EST are not on the same side despite having the same foes.

Given that Jade and Bianca were part of a Six-Woman Tag Team Match at WrestleMania, it would make sense for them to continue their rivalry with Damage CTRL. Challenging The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles makes sense simply because it keeps the story moving forward.

#3. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are over with the WWE Universe

Bianca Belair has been on WWE's main roster for around four years now. Since first joining Monday Night RAW in 2020, Belair has been a babyface. While there are occasions where the crowd favors her opposition, there has almost always been a wave of support for The EST.

Jade Cargill is new to WWE and the main roster. She appeared in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and then signed with SmackDown last month. In the time since then, fans have gravitated towards her, making Jade quite popular.

With both being so popular, it isn't a big surprise that they may be even more over as a unit. The crowd has already gotten behind them as a team, which is exactly why they should chase after tag team gold. If the fans want to see them together on SmackDown, why wouldn't they work together moving forward?

#2. The two women are undefeated together

As of the release of this article, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have teamed up together on two separate occasions. The first was the aforementioned Six-Woman Tag Team Match at WWE WrestleMania 41, where they, alongside Naomi, defeated Damage CTRL's Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane.

The two then united to compete again during last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Bianca and Jade battled Chelsea Green and the returning Piper Niven. The pair ultimately stood tall too, defeating the talented former champions in a relatively short match.

This means that the pair have won both of the matches as a team. Just like Bianca is undefeated at WrestleMania, the duo is undefeated as a tag team. This is enough of a reason for them to consider going after the Women's Tag Titles. If they have good chemistry, chasing gold just makes sense.

#1. They would help elevate the tag team division

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have had the reputation of being cursed. The belts were first introduced over five years ago at Elimination Chamber 2019. Since then, the booking has been relatively inconsistent.

The Triple H regime is clearly looking to fix that. There are several teams on the main roster, including The Kabuki Warriors, The Unholy Union, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, Piper Niven & Chelsea Green, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, and the duo of Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell, among others.

While the scene is filled with talent, it doesn't have many notable stars yet. This could change if Bianca and Jade join the ranks and chase after the straps. The two big names could help elevate everybody else on the scene, ultimately making the division stronger.

