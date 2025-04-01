WWE RAW aired yesterday, and it featured names like Bianca Belair, Jey Uso, and others. Gunther battled and proceeded to brutalize Jimmy Uso, John Cena and Cody Rhodes had an incredible segment, and a major title was on the line in the main event.

The match for the Women's World Championship closed the show. New title-holder IYO SKY battled the former champion Rhea Ripley. Bianca Belair was the special guest referee.

The EST was supposed to call the match right down the middle, and did, at least at first. Eventually, though, chaos erupted that led to everybody fighting and Belair disqualifying both The Eradicator and The Genius Of The Sky.

Bianca has made some serious mistakes as special guest referee, and truthfully, even prior to her new role. This article will take a look at how some of those mistakes will haunt her in WWE moving forward.

Below are four reasons Bianca Belair's mistakes after the title match chaos will haunt her.

#4. She focused too much on a referee shirt and not learning to referee, which will haunt her

The first mistake in this list was Bianca Belair's preparation for her role on WWE RAW. She has no experience as a referee, so one would think she would've spent the past week preparing for the gig. That's not quite what happened, however.

Instead of preparing for the role given to her by WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, The EST focused on making a custom referee shirt.

Needless to say, that was a major mistake. Had Bianca been a more efficient referee, she might not have been out of position and thus kicked. She also could have been able to properly enforce the rules without causing any drama with either star.

#3. Rhea Ripley will likely be added to the WWE WrestleMania bout, which hurts Belair's chances of winning

Rhea Ripley's journey to WWE WrestleMania has been a fascinating one. After defeating Liv Morgan to the Women's World Championship, it was assumed she would co-headline The Show Of Shows. Then she lost to IYO SKY and that thought process changed.

Since then, WWE has been promoting Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY, but The Eradicator still wants in. Given that her match with IYO didn't end properly, Triple H and company officials may, and likely will, decide to add Ripley to the bout and make it a Triple Threat Match.

Essentially, this means Bianca's actions will make things much more difficult for her at WrestleMania 41. Defeating IYO SKY would be difficult enough, but trying to get past both The Genius Of The Sky and The Eradicator may be a task too tough even for Bianca Belair. It is her own fault, however.

#2. IYO SKY continues to have more reason to hate Bianca Belair too

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are beginning to hate each other. Rhea blames The EST for losing her WWE Women's World Championship and they have constantly thrown hands.

IYO SKY has also been involved with the brawls, but for The Genius Of The SKY, things hadn't been particularly personal. She even joked around about slapping the two stars on social media to keep everyone in line.

Now, however, IYO very likely will be furious with Belair. Bianca again caused trouble and cost IYO SKY a potential win over Rhea Ripley by throwing the match. The EST also put her hands on SKY again. Bianca might have messed up by making another bitter rival in a world with Rhea Ripley hating her and both Naomi and Jade Cargill having issues with her too.

#1. Fans see Belair as the villain

The biggest way Belair may have messed up in this entire situation is by potentially turning the fans against her. Simply put, Bianca Belair's actions on WWE RAW came across as heelish.

This isn't the first time either. Fans have primarily been behind both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in the segments between the three thus far. This was clearer than ever on RAW, however, as Bianca was routinely booed by the fans in London.

Bianca Belair has been a beloved babyface for around five years now. To mess that up over poor officiating and poor behavior is a shame. Now, Bianca may need to turn heel just to give the audience a real reason to boo her moving forward.

