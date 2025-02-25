4 Reasons why Bianca Belair shouldn't win the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match

WWE's next Premium Live Event is set to air this weekend. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut will host Elimination Chamber live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, March 1.

The program will feature four matches and one major segment. This lineup includes two Elimination Chamber Matches, a women's tag team match with Trish Stratus and an Unsanctioned Match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The Women's Elimination Chamber Match looks particularly stacked. Naomi, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez will battle for a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

While anyone could win the bout, many believe Bianca Belair will emerge victorious. As talented and impressive as Belair is, however, she should not be the winner. This article will take a look at several reasons why The EST should not leave the Women's Elimination Chamber Match as the winner.

Below are four reasons why Bianca Belair shouldn't win the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

#4. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair needs far more hype than six weeks of build

Bianca Belair winning the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match would mean she can go on and challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. In fact, this would lead to the two women clashing at 'Mania.

The EST vs. The Eradicator is a match WWE fans have been dying to see for a few years now. Triple H certainly wants to book it. However, scheduling it for WrestleMania 41 would be a massive mistake because the match deserves more hype and build-up.

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair could conceivably be the biggest women's match in company history. As a result, the two need a bigger story, more teases, and a better buildup than six weeks of TV on the Road To WrestleMania. Teasing the match now and delivering it next year would be much better.

#3. Bianca Belair should be doing something with Naomi and Jade Cargill instead

Until tonight, Bianca Belair was one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She initially won the titles with Jade Cargill, but The Storm was found brutally assaulted on SmackDown about three months ago and hasn't returned since.

In Jade's absence, Naomi took over as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. The two had great chemistry, and both The EST and The Glow delivered. Still, many are awaiting Jade's return, and some believe she will reveal that Bianca and Naomi are responsible for her attack.

Whether that turns out to be true or not, Bianca shouldn't win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match because she is attached to both Naomi and Jade Cargill. Whether it's a match with either woman, a tag team bout, or even a six-woman tag team match, Bianca should team up with The Storm and The Glow at WrestleMania.

#2. Bayley is arguably a better winner and challenger

Bayley is one of WWE's top stars, and she has been for a long time. She was part of the infamous Four Horsewomen and has managed to hold the top gold on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. She even won the world title at WrestleMania last year.

The Role Model is part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and is arguably the preferred winner. While Bianca is great, a Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley bout is also a dream match for WWE fans.

Not only that, but there has actually been teasers and build-up towards a Rhea vs. Bayley match. The two have had several face-to-face meetings in recent months, likely for a reason. If Triple H wants them to clash, it should be at WrestleMania. Belair should not win, Bayley should.

#1. IYO SKY needs a path to WWE WrestleMania 41

IYO SKY is another phenomenal WWE star. She has managed to hold the top belts on NXT and SmackDown, plus she is a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion. SKY is also a former Money in the Bank winner.

Unfortunately, IYO doesn’t have a clear path to WrestleMania. She is not part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. While SKY will face Rhea in a one-on-one match next week, it seems highly unlikely that the former WWE Women's Champion will be able to defeat The Eradicator.

If Bianca Belair wins the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, there is no doubt that Rhea Ripley and The EST will have a singles match at WrestleMania. If Bayley or Liv Morgan, for example, win the bout, there is a chance IYO could be added to make it a Triple Threat Match. For IYO's sake, Belair should not win.

