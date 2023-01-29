4 Reasons for Brock Lesnar's quick elimination at the 2023 Royal Rumble 

On WWE SmackDown before the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar attacked Bobby Lashly and announced his entry to the 30-man Royal Rumble match. At the event, The Beast Incarnate entered at number 12, wreaking havoc with his suplexes. With Brock Lesnar in the match, Bobby Lashley was quick to follow, entering at number 13.

During the match, the Beast Incarnate quickly eliminated Santos Escobar, Gable, and Angelo Dawkins. One of the most memorable spots from Lesnar's performance was his showdown with Gunther.

Once Lashley ran down to the ring, his sights were set on the man who cost him the United States Championship, ending Lesnar's Royal Rumble run in three minutes.

Brock Lesnar's quick elimination shocked the WWE Universe, and here we analyze why that may have happened.

#4. Build Brock Lesnar's feud against Bobby Lashley

Since Lesnar cost Bobby Lashley the United States Championship, the WWE Universe has been looking forward to their imminent clash. It looks like WWE is on the verge of giving its fans what they want, with Lashley eliminating Lesnar.

One way to ensure that fans are on board with a storyline is to create a moment they won't forget. That's exactly what WWE did at the Royal Rumble by cutting short Lesnar's time in the match to under three minutes, thanks to The All Mighty eliminating him.

The constant back and forth between The All Mighty and the Beast Incarnate is only building to an epic clash between them. The stage is almost set, and it is up to WWE to when they want to push the envelope on this.

#3. A chance for Brock Lesnar to destroy everything in his path

eliminates The Beast in the Men's BROCK LESNAR IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE! eliminates The Beast in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match and is taking out his frustrations at ringside!

No Brock Lesnar appearance is complete until he demolishes everything in sight. That's exactly what happened after the former WWE Champion was eliminated.

Once Lesnar found himself outside the ring, he went wild, destroying the announcer's table, flinging the steel steps, and attacking whoever he could.

Adam Pearce and his team had their hands full while trying to get a hold of the situation and calm Lesnar down. The Beast Incarnate laid waste to Baron Corbin and attacked WWE officials before he made his way to the back.

Fans will have to wait and see what repercussions Lesnar will face for his actions at the Royal Rumble.

#2. Brock Lesnar comes nowhere near the WWE Championship

Roman Reigns and Lesnar have faced each other on many occasions. The Beast has won the Royal Rumble twice

Brock Lesnar is synonymous with the WWE Championship. Most of the time, when The Beast Incarnate has fought in WWE, he has been in the WWE Championship picture in some way or the other.

With so much happening around the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and rumors about Roman Reigns' potential WrestleMania challenger, WWE made a good call by ensuring Lesnar is nowhere near the title.

Lashley getting the better of Lesnar at this instance only deepens their feud for a clash in the coming months.

#1. Not grabbing the spotlight at the Royal Rumble

The Beast Incarnate has won the Royal Rumble twice

At premium live events that involve The Alpha Male of our Species, he has always grabbed the crowd's attention.

At this year's Royal Rumble, Lesnar lasted around three minutes and made a few eliminations before Lashley threw him over the top rope. Not many fans would remember this Royal Rumble for Lesnar, given he won the previous one and entered the 2020 event as the WWE Champion.

However, Lesnar is never far away from the limelight, and a potential feud against Lashley will soon aim to prove that.

What do you make of a potential Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar match? Let us know in the comments section below.

