4 reasons Brock Lesnar winning the Universal Championship is best for business

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel

This past Friday at WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe by becoming the first ever two-time WWE Universal Champion. The result came as something of a surprise to a lot of the fans, with many expecting Braun Strowman to finally get his hands on the company’s top prize.

Within seconds of the final bell ringing, Twitter was ablaze with fans letting their feelings be known about the decision, with many believing that Lesnar’s first reign, which came to an end at SummerSlam, was an absolute disaster that did nothing but ruin the credibility of the belt.

While fans may be outraged at the decision to put the title back on Lesnar, it really shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise.

Lesnar carried the belt for over 12 months before dropping it to Reigns at SummerSlam, and during that time, the belt remained largely off television. Given the surprising nature of Roman Reigns’ departure from the company, taking the belt away from weekly programming may actually turn out to be a very astute move on the part of the company.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four reasons why Brock Lesnar winning the Universal Championship is best for business.

#4 It buys the WWE time

The WWE need time to figure out who can fill Roman Reigns' boots

Roman Reigns' announcement that he would have to take time away from the WWE to battle leukemia came as a massive shock to the WWE Universe, and it has also, presumably, thrown WWE's creative team into panic mode.

Reigns was quite clearly viewed as the WWE's top guy and he was likely heavily featured in their plans for WrestleMania. His announcement will have no doubt left WWE creative with a massive task on their hands, and when you look at it like that, the decision to have Lesnar win the Universal belt actually makes a lot of sense.

As with his previous reign, Lesnar will probably spend the majority of his time as Champion away from television, and that actually provides the WWE with some breathing space when it comes to their plans for the belt.

Presumably, the plan was for the belt to be involved in the Shield split, and if that is the case, having the belt away from television and elevating Ambrose Vs Rollins to the top of the card means that they can still go ahead with some of those plans.

The belt's absence also buys them time to build a star as their next top guy, without the pressure of forcing the belt onto someone who is unproven as a champion. Reigns' shoes at the top of the card are big ones to fill, and if nothing else, Lesnar has a proven track record as champion in the company.

Had the WWE put the belt on Strowman and his run had failed, they would have found themselves in even more trouble, and with WrestleMania season just around the corner, Lesnar is a much more conservative choice by the WWE.

