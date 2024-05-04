4 reasons why Carmelo Hayes must not take up former champion Bobby Lashley on his WWE SmackDown offer

WWE Friday Night SmackDown was a big show last night. It featured Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles going face-to-face in the final segment, plus Randy Orton and Kevin Owens hosted the first-ever edition of The RKO Show.

Beyond those major moments, there were several good matches and other stars put over. One notable moment came when a backstage segment featuring Carmelo Hayes, Bobby Lashley, and Nick Aldis occurred.

The former world champion Lashley showed Carmelo a lot of respect and even hinted that he wanted the two to link up and work together. This presumably meant that Lashley wanted Carmelo Hayes to join The Pride in the near future. Hayes didn't react positively to the offer.

Still, we know that no for now doesn't always mean no forever. Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor didn't initially want to join The Judgment Day and we know their history. Carmelo could, in theory, still say yes. With that being said, Carmelo should reject Bobby's offer for a number of reasons. This article will break down what those reasons are.

Below are four reasons why Carmelo Hayes must not take up former champion Bobby Lashley on his WWE SmackDown offer.

#4. Carmelo Hayes can be a star on his own

Carmelo Hayes had quite the rise on the WWE NXT brand. He first debuted by recreating John Cena's infamous first appearance on SmackDown with Kurt Angle. Carmelo did the same, channeling his ruthless aggression, but against Adam Cole.

In the time since then, Carmelo managed to win the NXT North American Championship and become one of the defining faces of that title. He then later won the NXT Championship and wore that prized title with pride.

While Carmelo was united with Trick Williams for a lot of that time, it was clear that Carmelo could be a star on his own. He doesn't need a group to protect him, nor does he want the shine taken away from him. As a result, Melo should decline Lashley's offer.

#3. The Street Profits haven't found title success since joining Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley leads The Pride on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The stable features the All Mighty himself, but also three other talented performers in Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab.

When The All Mighty made the faction, he intended to bring out a more aggressive side of The Street Profits and lead them to gold. Sadly, this hasn't actually happened. In fact, the pair lost in a match for the WWE Tag Team Titles just last night.

Carmelo may see the success or the lack of it with The Pride and realize joining them isn't the right move. Until the members start winning gold, attracting others to join the faction seems unlikely. They need proof of success before landing someone like Hayes.

#2. There is already tension between them following WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured numerous intriguing matches and segments. One of the most interesting came when Carmelo Hayes and Nick Aldis were talking backstage and Bobby Lashley joined them.

Lashley primarily spoke with Carmelo and not Nick Aldis. He welcomed Hayes to SmackDown and put The A-Champion over, but Carmelo disrespected Lashley and blew off the idea of working with the former WWE Champion.

With tension already bubbling up between the two, Carmelo joining the group wouldn't make a lick of sense. He clearly won't get along with Bobby, so joining The Pride would just leave to the two sides eventually blowing up at each other. With tensions already at a high, joining forces is pointless.

#1. Carmelo Hayes doesn't play well with others

As noted, Carmelo Hayes wasn't alone the entire time he was the North American Champion and NXT Champion on WWE's developmental brand. He was often backed by Trick Williams, who was initially a former football player and aspiring wrestler.

Fast forward to 2023 and 2024 and Trick Williams has experienced a lot of improvement and is quickly developing on NXT. He has cultured a fanbase and Carmelo did not like this. It eventually led to Hayes turning heel on his friend and shocking the WWE Universe.

It is clear that Carmelo doesn't work well with others, especially if he's not the center of attention. With three or four names bigger than his in The Pride, it would be tough for Hayes to be the low man on the totem pole. Simply not joining the faction would probably be more logical.