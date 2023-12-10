4 reasons why CM Punk should surprisingly choose NXT as his WWE brand

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 aired last night. The big show was held in front of thousands of fans in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and happened to be the final WWE Premium Live Event of 2023.

There were a lot of exciting matches and moments throughout the show, but perhaps the best came right at the beginning. Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels came out to welcome the audience, only to be interrupted by CM Punk. The two had a fun chat, although nothing groundbreaking took place.

Still, a notable part of the segment saw CM Punk gauge the NXT Universe about his future. The fans are eagerly waiting for Mondsy when Punk finally decides which brand he'll be signing to. This includes RAW, SmackDown, and, surprisingly, NXT. Many had doubted NXT would even be an option, but it is, and The Voice of the Voiceless appears to be seriously considering it.

The concept may be unusual to many fans, but there are legitimate reasons why CM Punk choosing NXT as his home could be the best choice. In this article, we will look at a handful of benefits that could come with the big decision.

Below are four reasons why CM Punk should surprisingly choose NXT as his WWE brand.

#4. He can truly help the young WWE stars develop

Carmelo Hayes is one of NXT's top stars.

A major bonus CM Punk could offer WWE upon re-joining the promotion is aiding young stars. His own star power can help elevate just about anybody, but his expert microphone skills and extensive experience could help nurture and develop talented performers.

This could be effective on RAW and SmackDown, but there's no denying that it would be even more useful on NXT. Many stars on WWE's main roster have been wrestling for decades. NXT, on the other hand, features a plethora of talent just starting their careers.

Punk is somebody who likely wants to help the next generation of performers develop. If that's true, there's no better place for him in WWE than at NXT. He can educate the up-and-coming stars while still remaining a top-level main eventer.

#3. CM Punk would boost the viewership and aid Shawn Michaels

One of the biggest reasons why CM Punk could join WWE NXT is for the business upside that would come with him. Whether someone is a fan of The Straight Edge Superstar or not, there's no denying how popular he is.

Punk brings eyeballs to the product. He increases viewership, gets loud reactions from the audience, and sells a ton of merch. While that would benefit any brand, it could especially help NXT, which is still growing.

Shawn Michaels has been a public supporter of CM Punk returning to WWE and has even wished for the former World Champion to be on NXT in the past. Given their friendship and mutual respect, Punk moving to the white & gold brand would help Shawn, NXT, and the company as a whole.

#2. The brand offers all fresh rivalries

Current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov.

While there are a lot of business benefits that could come from CM Punk being on WWE NXT, there are other positives, too. More specifically, fans would be able to witness a never-ending array of first time ever matches.

For example, The Straight Edge Superstar could go one-on-one with WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. The two feuding could be absolutely incredible. Punk could also get in the ring with Carmelo Hayes, a battle that would stand the test of time.

There are so many other stars Punk could compete with for the first time ever. Newer talent such as Bron Breakker or Trick Williams could battle the former World Champion, but so could established names like Baron Corbin, who joined the main roster after Punk had quit the company. Fresh matches are always great for fans.

#1. It could serve as a shot to All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan

Revenge and hate can be a major motivator in life. When someone feels they have been wronged by somebody else, it can influence them to try harder to succeed just to show that person off. With that in mind, CM Punk may choose NXT as his brand as a means of payback.

CM Punk was part of All Elite Wrestling for quite some time, but his journey with the smaller wrestling promotion ended in a controversial fashion. He was publicly fired by Tony Khan prior to joining WWE, and he dealt with many frustrations while working within the company.

For a long time, NXT vs. AEW was the talk of the wrestling world. It primarily went poorly for NXT when the brands went head-to-head. Things have gotten closer this year, however, and NXT even beat AEW in a ratings war.

If Punk joins the brand full-time, he'll bring a lot of eyeballs that may lead to NXT beating AEW in overall viewership every single week. That could be the best revenge for The Straight Edge Superstar.