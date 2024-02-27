4 Reasons why Damian Priest should not cash in on Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Monday Night RAW featured a very intriguing segment. Gunther and his Imperium stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were in the ring. The Ring General discussed his Intercontinental Championship reign and who could challenge him.

Out of nowhere, Judgment Day's music hit, and Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor came out. The two stables, The Judgment Day and Imperium, then had a verbal confrontation that nearly turned physical.

A few matches were teased, but perhaps the most interesting and blatant was Gunther vs. Damian Priest. The Judgment Day insisted they wanted the Intercontinental Championship, and Gunther had no intention of giving up his prized belt.

While there's a lot of intrigue surrounding this segment and a subsequent match, Damian Priest should not cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Gunther at WrestleMania. There are a few reasons that the idea would be flawed, which will be covered within the following list.

#4. Gunther and Damian Priest are heels

Gunther on RAW

The most obvious reason Damian Priest and Gunther would be a bad idea for WWE WrestleMania is that their characters are heels.

Both are villainous, which means fans are meant to boo them. If the two faced off at WrestleMania, either one would have to turn babyface, or instead, they would compete where both men are heels, giving WWE fans nobody to cheer for.

While babyface vs. babyface matches can work, heel vs. heel bouts are far less likely to work. As a result, Priest cashing in to fight The Ring General at WrestleMania is a bad move. A babyface such as Sami Zayn could fit into the spot better.

#3. Judgment Day should defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Expand Tweet

While the WWE Intercontinental Championship is something for the Judgment Day to pursue, the group has other matters to attend to. Damian Priest, in particular, may have to defend different belts at The Show of Shows.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in their second reign. They recently defended the prized titles against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Given that Priest and Finn Balor are unlikely to lose their titles before WrestleMania, skipping a title defense in favor of Priest chasing after Gunther's title would be strange. That should wait until after the tag team titles are on a different team.

#2. Damian Priest should use his Money in the Bank briefcase on a world title

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase last year. Since then, he has teased cashing in his title opportunity but has yet to execute it successfully.

Last year, Austin Theory was Mr. Money in the Bank. He attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins and failed.

After the backlash from last year's cash-in attempt, it would be better for Priest to be successful and target a top-tier title. As valuable as the Intercontinental Championship is, it isn't quite the Universal Championship, nor is it at the level of the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. Chad Gable should be the one on the spot

Chad Gable and Gunther

The final reason why Gunther and Damian Priest shouldn't clash at WWE WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Championship is that Chad Gable should be the one chasing the belt instead. The Olympian made that point clear on RAW this week.

Gable spoke to WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. He emphasized that he needed this opportunity, not just because he wanted the Intercontinental Title, but because of how Gunther humiliated him and his family.

That kind of story is bigger than just Damian Priest wanting the title. This journey is personal for Chad, and he should be the one to challenge for the gold.