4 reasons why Damian Priest did not confront Liv Morgan for seducing Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW 

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan opened the latest episode of Monday Night RAW by addressing the WWE Universe about the shocking kiss she shared with Dominik Mysterio last week.

She bragged about the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, claiming she did what no one else could - take out Rhea Ripley, become the World Champion, and send Becky Lynch into early retirement. However, according to her, the cherry on top was kissing Dominik last week on WWE RAW.

This prompted Dominik to confront her as he accused Liv of playing mind games and warned her that Ripley would kill her once she returned. Liv responded by saying that Ripley would also want to kill Dominik. She then started moving close to Dirty Dom, apparently trying to seduce him.

Trending

This was when Dominik's Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor made his way out to confront Liv Morgan. He told her to back off and declared that neither Dominik nor any member of The Judgment Day wanted anything to do with her. It was interesting to note that it was Balor who confronted Liv instead of the 'leader' of the group, Damian Priest.

Expand Tweet

Here are the reasons why Damian Priest didn't confront Liv Morgan for seducing Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW.

#4. Damian Priest wants Finn Balor to step up

The Judgment Day has been going through a rough time as a group since Rhea Ripley got sidelined with an injury. Damian Priest has since stepped up as the leader of the group and is the current World Heavyweight Champion, but he would want others to step up.

Finn Balor, being one of the veterans, is someone Damian could trust to share some responsibilities. This could be why it was Balor who made his way out to confront Liv Morgan instead of Priest.

#3. Damian Priest is not sure about Dominik Mysterio's role in The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio's recent actions have caused a lot of issues. First, he accidentally helped Rhea Ripley's archrival Liv Morgan defeat Becky Lynch to become the new Women's World Champion. It got worse when Liv shockingly kissed him last week.

Damian Priest might suspect that Dominik is playing along with Liv. Hence, he could be waiting to see how the situation plays out before he eventually decides to take matters into his own hands.

#2. Damian Priest trusts Dominik Mysterio

One of the main reasons Damian Priest is not overly concerned about the Dominik Mysterio-Liv Morgan situation may be because he trusts Dominik. Dirty Dom has stated that there is nothing going on between him and Liv.

Therefore, Damian may be expecting Dominik to resolve the situation on his own and communicate effectively with Rhea Ripley, who has been out of action with an injury.

#1. Damian Priest needs to focus on a bigger threat on WWE RAW

Damian Priest not confronting Liv Morgan on RAW is understandable considering the bigger threat he is dealing with right now. In less than two weeks, Priest will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle in Drew's hometown of Glasgow, Scotland.

Damian Priest needs to focus on the Scottish Warrior, as their match at WWE Clash at the Castle will undoubtedly be the toughest challenge in his title reign so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback