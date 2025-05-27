4 reasons Dominik Mysterio should be with Roxanne Perez and not Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan made her much-awaited return on the latest edition of WWE RAW. The reigning Women’s Tag Team Champion appeared backstage when Roxanne Perez was spending time with Dominik Mysterio in the Judgment Day clubhouse.

It seemed the Miracle Kid wasn’t pleased seeing her man with some other woman; she locked eyes with Mysterio, who looked blank, before leaving to get herself a qualifying bout. With the segment, WWE has already sown the seeds of a potential love triangle angle for the future.

Though many would suggest that Dom should stay loyal to Morgan, in this listicle, we look at four reasons why Dominik Mysterio should align forces with Roxanne Perez, dumping Liv Morgan:

#1. Building a new superstar on Monday Night RAW

Triple H’s creative regime has been under fire lately. WWE Universe believes that the show and PLEs now feel duplicative, with similar faces in redundant storylines and segments, and the Stamford-based promotion needs some fresh faces.

WWE has already started work in that way, as multiple new stars have been getting pushed recently, from Aleister Black to Roxanne Perez. Dirty Dom joining forces with Perez would help the fresh star in the face of the Prodigy gain momentum and establish herself on the red brand as an upcoming top star.

#2. Liv Morgan’s face turn

Liv Morgan has been riding a massive wave of success as a heel superstar. The reigning Women’s Tag Team champion, the Miracle Kid, has gotten high praise from fans and higher-ups behind the scenes for her hard work and dedication.

However, Morgan has done almost everything as a heel superstar and is now invested in reprised storylines with old faces. Dominik Mysterio dumping her and starting a love angle with Roxanne Perez would turn her into a much-loved baby face, just like Rhea Ripley.

#3. Judgment Day break-up

The Judgment Day has been hanging on a thin rope for a while. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are two strong pillars holding the heel stable together from falling apart.

“Dirty” Dom betraying, Liv Morgan, and joining alliance with Roxanne Perez would be a perfect backstabbing and might serve as the final nail in the coffin for the heel faction. Treachery would officially end the Judgment Day, and every star in the group would pursue their own singles or tag team run.

#4. Liv Morgan could switch brands

The Miracle Kid has been a part of Monday Night RAW for a long time. Liv Morgan has almost cleared the entire division on the red brand, and now she desperately needs a new challenger to face in her career, skipping the loop.

Dominik Mysterio leaving Liv for Roxanne Perez would pave the way for the Miracle Kid to switch brands from RAW to Friday Night SmackDown, where Morgan could kick off a fresh start as a singles superstar and achieve new heights.

