4 reasons why Ethan Page must dethrone Trick Williams to win his first WWE title at NXT Battleground

A new era has dawned on WWE NXT, or at least that's what the brand's newest signing would like the fans to believe. While Trick Williams hoped to usher in the "Whoop That Era," his time on top could already be over.

Ethan Page is the newest World Wrestling Entertainment signing, and as of NXT last night, he is officially part of the white and gold brand. It wasn't easy to land the talented Canadian a deal, but Ava did so at the request of the NXT Champion.

Page made his debut by jumping Williams last week, and now the latter is seeking revenge. Following the contract signing last night, Ethan and Trick will go one-on-one at NXT Battleground with the coveted NXT Championship on the line.

Trending

While the assumption most fans may have is that Ethan couldn't possibly win a title in the company during his debut match, that may not be the case. In fact, an argument can and will be made as to why Page should win the NXT Championship in his debut this Sunday.

Below are four reasons why Ethan Page must dethrone Trick Williams to win his first WWE title at NXT Battleground.

#4. The move would immediately make Ethan Page a big deal in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ethan Page has had a long pro wrestling career and he has competed in numerous top companies. Prior to joining WWE, Page wrestled for All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor Wrestling, TNA, and various indies all over the world.

Despite competing for many top promotions, Ethan has rarely been presented as a top star. His All Elite Wrestling run was particularly egregious in that sense. WWE could dramatically improve fan perception of Page this Sunday, however.

If Ethan were to dethrone Trick Williams in his debut, it would immediately elevate Page in the eyes of fans. He becomes a top star on the brand and his future will look far brighter than it did during his runs in other companies.

#3. This would put Tony Khan and AEW in a bad light

Expand Tweet

Speaking of runs in other companies, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Ava should consider pushing Ethan Page to the moon on WWE NXT simply due to the impact it will have on fan perception. A push for All Ego makes AEW and Tony Khan look bad.

Ethan Page was with All Elite Wrestling for several years. Despite being under Tony Khan's watchful eye for all of that time, Page was never truly given a chance to break out. Fans on social media claim that Tony fumbled the ball with Ethan, and after his masterful promo on WWE NXT this week, it is difficult to argue that point.

For a long time, AEW was seen as the place to go when Vince McMahon fumbled talent. In 2024, Shawn Michaels and Triple H can stick it to Tony Khan and shift that narrative by continuing to push the likes of Jade Cargill, Cody Rhodes, Lexis King, Ethan Page, and others, better and more effectively than their rivals.

#2. NXT would feel extremely fresh

Another reason why Triple H, Ava, and Shawn Michaels would be wise to put the WWE NXT Championship on Ethan Page comes down to the freshness of the product. Ethan as champion would be completely new.

Trick Williams is still fresh. He is an excellent competitor and new to the main event scene. Despite that, he has worked with many of the talented WWE NXT roster members and has been a part of the locker room for several years now.

Page, on the other hand, is new to almost everybody there. An Ethan Page feud with the likes of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Trick himself, Nathan Frazer, Wes Lee, Oba Femi, Axiom, and various others would feel completely fresh. NXT needs to feel special and new and this would certainly provide that feeling.

#1. This could help attract free agents

Expand Tweet

WWE has a free agent problem, or at least that is a narrative that was spread on social media earlier this year. The company's chief rival All Elite Wrestling signed Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Mercedes Mone in rapid succession and it left many fans bewildered.

While WWE has signed more than its fair share of high-quality talent, it still led to the stigma that free agents were wary of taking a chance with the bigger company. Thankfully, it is easy to counter that narrative, and the Stamford-based company has been doing exactly that.

Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes have been tremendously successful. Tama Tonga has been a hit on SmackDown. Ethan Page could further help fight the notion and ultimately help the company land future free agents if he immediately wins gold after his debut. How can anyone question making the jump if they're treated that well?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback