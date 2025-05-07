4 reasons why Finn Balor should replace Liv Morgan with 23-year-old superstar in The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is one of the top factions in WWE and perhaps pro wrestling at present. The stable has been a staple of Monday Night RAW for years now, with roots dating back to early 2022.

Ad

The group was initially created by Edge, who recruited both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Nowadays, none of those three members are in the group, however. Instead, the stable is made up of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Carlito.

Following Monday Night RAW this week, a new member could soon join the crew. Finn was spotted talking to former NXT Women's NXT Champion Roxanne Perez. However, it was in the background and there was no audio.

Ad

Trending

Instead of simply joining the group, there is a chance Balor is looking to replace Liv Morgan with Roxanne. This article will take a look at a handful of reasons why Finn could, and should, replace The Miracle Kid with the 23-year-old star.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Below are four reasons why Finn Balor should replace Liv Morgan with former NXT Women's Champion in The Judgment Day.

#4. Finn Balor and Liv Morgan have had a lot of tension

The Judgment Day is one of WWE's top factions, but the group has had a lot of highs and lows. Sometimes, they're swimming in gold. For example, right now, the group has tag gold and the Intercontinental Championship in its control.

Ad

At other points, however, the group can barely get along. Finn Balor and Liv Morgan, for example, have been seen bickering and on different ends of disputes for a while now.

That kind of tension is detrimental to the group, and likely detrimental toward Finn Balor's goal of winning gold. To cut out the tension, replacing Liv in The Judgment Day may be the best move possible for The Prince.

#3. This could be a good way to punish Dominik Mysterio

Expand Tweet

Ad

Liv Morgan isn't the only Judgment Day member who Finn Balor has had issues with. The former WWE Universal Champion has routinely butted heads with reigning Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

In fact, Dominik pinned Finn Balor to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in a match also involving Penta and Bron Breakker. That has only served to increase the tension between the two.

Liv Morgan is Dominik's girlfriend. If Finn truly wants to get back at the young Mysterio, kicking Liv out of the stable could be the perfect revenge. It would force Dominik to have to choose between his Judgment Day "family" and his partner, which could create more strife between them. The worst-case scenario would be if Dominik bails too, but Finn might actually prefer that option.

Ad

#2. Liv Morgan might be too focused on Hollywood

Expand Tweet

Ad

Liv Morgan is one of the most talented female competitors in WWE today. During her time in the company, Morgan has won multiple world titles. In fact, she's even one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have held the titles more than any other team.

However, she is more than just a pro wrestler. WWE recently revealed that Liv is taking some time off to film a movie. It was later noted that the film is being directed by Takashi Miike.

Ad

This isn't Liv's first foray into the entertainment industry, nor is it likely to be the last. This could mean that her focus will soon shift more to Hollywood projects than her wrestling career. If that's at all possible, Finn would be smart to replace the female star with Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy is much more likely to be dedicated without the allure of the silver screen.

#1. Roxanne joining The Judgment Day might mean Giulia does too

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roxanne Perez has been appearing on WWE Monday Night RAW and has targeted names such as IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. As gutsy as that is, it should be noted that The Prodigy hasn't been doing this alone.

Perez has been joined by another NXT star and a former NXT Women's Champion in her own right: Giulia. The Beautiful Madness has aligned herself with Roxanne and the two could very well be moving to the main roster together full-time soon.

Since the two are working as a unit, that could mean even bigger things for Balor and Judgment Day. This might mean that if Roxanne joins The Judgment Day, so might Giulia. These two female competitors both joining the stable would be huge for the group's future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More