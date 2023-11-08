4 reasons why Gene Snitsky must join The Judgment Day

For the past year and a half, The Judgment Day has arguably been the most dominant force in all of WWE, with the fearsome faction running Monday Night RAW.

While the group currently consists of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley, many are hoping to see the faction bring in new members.

This week on RAW, fans saw the return of Gene Snitsky as he appeared in a backstage segment with the WWE Superstar Chelsea Green. Join us as we take a look at 4 reasons why the legend must join the faction.

#4. Snitsky replaces The Judgment Day's punisher

In recent months, The Judgment Day has shown signs of friction with Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest potentially tempted to leave the group and pursue probable new pastures as the World Heavyweight Champion.

According to recent reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it may be "probable" that Priest will be replaced in the group.

If that is the case, then a powerhouse like Snitsky would be a perfect replacement for Priest.

#3. More protection for WWE's biggest villain

While the faction fully consists of heels, the most hated member of the group is undoubtedly Dominik Mysterio, with the NXT North American Champion constantly getting booed out of every building.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Finn Balor spoke about how impressed he has been with Dirty Dom's rise in The Judgment Day.

"For me, the biggest surprise was Dominik,” Finn Balor said. “Because he’s kind of completely stepped out and probably exceeded any expectation that anyone had for his entire career, in one year. Once he stepped out from under that tree and started fending for himself, he’s just been a completely different animal. Not only the growth he’s shown outside of the ring and in his promos and his character work, but his growth inside of the ring has been absolutely monumental. For someone who’s had very little training, no NXT experience, pretty much most of his training has been done on the job, on live TV, this kid is the future of the business in my opinion." [H/T WrestleZone]

Another way in which WWE can further bolster the fans' hatred towards Dominik would be for him to have a bodyguard like Snitsky, who can aid him in all of his matches.

#2. Adding more depth to The Judgment Day's ranks

Although there have been signs that the group, as fans know it, may be coming to an end, the faction currently holds a plethora of championships.

If Damian Priest can capture any world title soon, then they would arguably go down as one of the most dominant factions in the company. A further way to establish their reign would be to bring in someone like Gene Snitsky, who can ensure their time on top.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Rhea Ripley was asked about The Judgment Day potentially getting another member in the future.

"I really wanna see it progress and grow and if we get new members, we get new members, but I wanna see The Judgment Day become this massive faction within the WWE that is so unstoppable and I think we can accomplish that. At the end of the day, I wanna see my boys with championships while I hold mine," Ripley said. [H/T Fightful]

#1. Snitsky adds a veteran presence to The Judgment Day

All four members of The Judgment Day are undoubtedly big names amongst today's WWE fanbase, with each star having been part of huge moments over the past year.

However, an older, more casual portion of the fanbase may not be very familiar with groups as individuals. Snitsky's inclusion into the faction may bring in some more eyes as well as offer the chance for him to offload some words of wisdom to The Judgment Day's youngest members.

While his return was a big surprise for many fans last night, Snitsky recently revealed on the Cheap Heat Productions podcast that he has been in contact with WWE's director Marty Miller about a return to the Stamford-based promotion for quite some time.

"He [Marty Miller] would always be like, 'Snitsk, man, we need to get you back, we need to get you back.' So, I don't know what the whole behind the scenes thing was or what was going on, but there was a lot of guys pushing for me to come back, but it just never materialized. As the saying goes in pro wrestling, never say never. I'm a walking character, to this day," Snitsky said.

Over the past year, fans have seen the returns of many former WWE Superstars. Therefore, given the positive reaction to his return on RAW, the fans certainly do not have to be surprised if Gene Snitsky becomes a permanent member of the main roster soon.

Do you want to see Gene Snitsky join The Judgment Day soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

