4 Reasons why IYO SKY must retain the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE RAW hosted a major segment on the road to WrestleMania 41 involving IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Biance Beliar. Belair earned the right to challenge SKY for the Women’s World Championship by winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. Meanwhile, Ripley was added on Monday as the rivalry between The Nightmare and The EST heated up.

In all the drama, it looks like Ripley and Belair do not see SKY as a legitimate threat, which could all change at 'Mania, where The Genius from the Sky could retain her title.

Check out the four reasons why IYO SKY must retain her title at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. She could bring a positive change to the WWE RAW women’s roster

The WWE Universe has seen Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan hold the Women’s World Championship for nearly two years. Only Becky Lynch has had a short reign with the title between their rivalry.

IYO SKY’s win over Rhea Ripley was a big surprise to fans. However, most have been backing The Genius of the Sky to have a good run with it as she has worked hard over the years.

The change will allow Triple H to book more storylines beyond Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. She could face top names like Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai in some big matches where friendships could be put on the line for the title's sake.

#3. Rhea Ripley has already had a couple of great reigns with the title

As noted earlier, Rhea Ripley has been in the top title scene for over two years. She will head to another WrestleMania with the Women’s World Championship hanging in the balance.

Ripley is one of the finest female wrestlers in the industry. However, she has already had a couple of great reigns over the past two years, and Triple H needs to bring some change to the top.

Therefore, IYO SKY could retain her title and continue her reign as the top champion. Meanwhile, The Nightmare could continue getting into some big rivalries without losing her value.

#2. Bianca Belair can continue to stay relevant without the Women’s World Championship

Bianca Belair has enjoyed an extended run with the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Even when her partner, Jade Cargill, suffered an injury, she did not need to relinquish her title.

Belair has stayed relevant on the WWE main roster without a title around her waist. She could continue to do so past WrestleMania, especially with her rivalry with Rhea Ripley heating up.

Triple H could keep the title on IYO SKY to build other feuds, while Belair could continue getting into some non-title rivalries. She could face Ripley and then rival Jade Cargill or challenge for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship and elevate the title’s value.

#1. IYO SKY needs to win at WWE WrestleMania 41 to prove herself

IYO SKY has been mistreated by her two opponents in the current rivalry. It could be a sign that Triple H wants to show what The Genius of the Sky is truly capable of.

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair seem overconfident heading into WrestleMania 41. The Japanese Superstar must silence them by pinning one of them at The Show of Shows.

The move will cement IYO SKY as a pillar of the RAW women’s roster. Ripley and Belair have had their top runs with the titles recently, and SKY could prove herself against them to become an even bigger star.

About the author Ali Akber Habib Ali Akber Habib is a former club cricketer who loves to watch and write about Cricket and Wrestling. He has been writing for Sportskeeda since September 2018.



He's written for Point Cricket and ET Sports & Entertainment in the past and manages his own Travel Blog. Know More