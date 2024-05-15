4 reasons why IYO SKY should win the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament

The 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is quickly approaching. The show will air on Saturday, May 25th, live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the second Premium Live Event in May.

As the bulk of the audience surely knows by now, the event will crown the King of the Ring and the Queen of the Ring. RAW and SmackDown have featured a plethora of tournament matches in recent weeks, and next week's shows will feature the semi-finals for both tournaments, with the finals taking place in Jeddah.

One person who has made it to the semi-finals is IYO SKY. The former WWE Women's Champion will soon be battling Lyra Valkyria. If IYO wins that bout, she will fight the winner of the SmackDown end of the bracket in Saudi Arabia.

It isn't yet clear which female performer will leave Saudi Arabia with the crown Still, an argument can be made for The Genius of The Sky as the 2024 Queen of the Ring.

Below are four reasons why IYO SKY should win the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament:

#4. She is a fantastic pro wrestler

IYO SKY has long been considered a great wrestler. Before joining the WWE NXT brand, the 34-year-old, who was then known as Io Shirai, was a big deal in Japanese pro wrestling. This even led to her making a few international appearances.

Since joining WWE, however, her career has taken off to new heights. The Damage CTRL member has only gotten better in the ring and has charisma that very few can match. A perfect example of how she can capture the imagination of fans is her recent WrestleMania bout with Bayley.

The fact that she is so talented is reason enough to give IYO the crown. There are no criteria that determine who should win the Queen of the Ring, so why not give it to one of the best pro wrestlers in the world today?

#3. IYO SKY has arguably been the MVP of the Queen of the Ring Tournament

Beyond IYO SKY being generally a great wrestler, the former WWE Women's Champion has been making a great case for herself in recent weeks via solid in-ring performances. An argument can be made that IYO has been the MVP of the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

SKY has had two matches thus far. Her first bout was with Natalya. The Queen of Harts has been wrestling as if she has something to prove as of late and the two women put on a great match on WWE RAW. SKY then did the same just this past Monday with Shayna Baszler.

With two great television bouts with Shayna and Natalya, IYO has proven her mettle yet again. Plus, there is little doubt that her next bout with Lyra Valkyria will also deliver the goods. The MVP of the Queen of the Ring Tournament winning the crowd just makes sense.

#2. This could set up a feud with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and Dakota Kai

Becky Lynch is one of WWE's biggest stars. She isn't just one of the biggest female names, but one of the most notable performers regardless of gender. The Man has even headlined and won in the main event of WrestleMania.

Big Time Becks recently won the Women's World Championship. She had challenged Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL and lost, but the title was later vacated. Becky has since won a Battle Royal to claim the coveted prize.

Lynch has recently had some confrontations with Damage CTRL. This could be setting up a title feud with IYO SKY. If SKY wins the Queen of the Ring Tournament, it would in theory put her in a position to have a title opportunity against The Man.

#1. The Genius of The Sky needs another accomplishment to add to her WWE resume

IYO SKY's time in WWE has been incredibly successful. Even before joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, she had won around a dozen titles in STARDOM. Fast forward to her time in the Stamford-based promotion, and IYO has continued to collect belts.

While on the NXT brand, SKY captured the NXT Women's Championship. She then later won tag team gold with Zoey Stark. Upon joining the main roster, IYO won the Women's Tag Team Title twice with Dakota Kai and then won the WWE Women's Championship last year.

With five title reigns under her belt, there aren't that many firsts for The Genius of The Sky to accomplish. Winning the Queen of the Ring would be a new accolade that can further her Hall of Fame-level wrestling career. For that reason alone, Triple H should book her crowning as the new Queen of the Ring in Jeddah later this month.