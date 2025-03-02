4 reasons why Jade Cargill returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Jade Cargill made a smashing return at Elimination Chamber PLE in Toronto, Canada. The former Women's Tag Team Champion made her way to the ring just as the Women's Elimination Chamber Match was kicking off. As Liv Morgan and Naomi were getting set to begin the six-woman bout, Jade's music started reverberating in the arena. Amidst the crowd's loud chants, she made her way to the ring.

However, contrary to the expectations, Jade attacked Naomi rather than going after Morgan, who was suspected to be The Storm's mystery attacker. She went hammer and tongs against the former SmackDown Women's Champion, leaving her completely battered. In essence, Jade Cargill's return was nothing less than a shocker for the fans, on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

On that note, this article will enumerate four reasons why Jade Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber 2025:

#4. Jade Cargill thinks Naomi was the mastermind behind her assault

Jade probably thinks that it was Naomi who was her mystery attacker, so the latter could replace the former as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair. While it's not yet clear whether The Glow was indeed the real attacker, the needle of suspicion points toward her.

The latest incidents have also seemingly initiated a rivalry between Naomi and Cargill, and the two might lock horns at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Naomi took the pinfall that lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Another reason why Jade Cargill could have shown up at Elimination Chamber and taken out Naomi tonight could be for The Glow losing the Women's Tag Team Championship recently.

Two weeks back, Naomi and Bianca lost the gold to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and it was Naomi who ate the pinfall from Morgan due to outside intervention from Dominic Mysterio. Thereby, Jade Cargill could have possibly unleashed her wrath on the former SmackDown Women's Champion for taking the pinfall loss.

#2. Naomi tried to steal her partner

The Storm might have also gone after Naomi because the latter stole her partner. Boanca Belair during her absence. While Naomi stepped up to replace Jade Cargill as the Women's Tag Team Champion, she only took possession of the gold after defeating Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag title match on SmackDown.

Be that as it may, Cargill might have taken offence to Naomi's move, thinking that the latter had tried to steal Belair from her. This might have been the reason she went after the veteran.

#1. Feud with Naomi at WrestleMania 41

Cargill's return at Elimination Chamber, which is just a few weeks before WrestleMania 41, also prepares her for a bout at the mega event. As of now, it appears that Naomi might be the alleged attacker, although there has been no official announcement from WWE yet.

If that turns out to be the case, the two will likely square off against each other at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. At the same time, it would also be a heel turn for Naomi after a long time. She hasn't portrayed a heel character in WWE, and if she turns out to be Jade's attacker, the 37-year-old could be in a new villainous role for some time.

It now remains to be seen what Jade Cargill says on SmackDown this week and how Naomi responds.

