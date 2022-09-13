4 reasons why Kevin Owens should take Austin Theory's MITB contract away from him

Kevin Owens' feud with Austin Theory moved up a few gears this week on RAW. Owens dropped a fiery promo where he ripped his rival to shreds and accused him of being too caught up in his own hype.

In a rant that stole the show, Owens talked about how Theory has been handed multiple opportunities. He hailed wrestlers like Johnny Gargano for working their way up to the top as opposed to performers like Mr. A-TownDown. The crowd loved every word of his promo and were behind him from start to finish.

KO and Mr. Money in the Bank ended up brawling, leading to WWE booking a match between them next week. However, we think they should raise the stakes and have them do battle for the MITB contract. The Prizefighter would make a good contract holder in our eyes, and here are four reasons why we think so.

#4. Kevin Owens is a bigger threat to Roman Reigns

Owens has given Reigns a run for his money before

No disrespect to Austin Theory, but if you were Roman Reigns, you would be way more concerned if Kevin Owens was Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory has tried twice to cash in on Reigns and come up short both times. We are sure it will take Owens only one try to become champion again.

KO and The Tribal Chief also have a long history. Their feud from a year ago was captivating, brutal and intense, and it was Reigns who came out on top.

Owens will not have forgotten how Roman had to use The Usos and Paul Heyman to overcome him. It would be payback at its finest if he wins the contract and ends his rival's historic title run with it.

#3. Owens is yet to fight for a prize after reinventing himself

Since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, Kevin Owens has been a different person. He is now well and truly The Prizefighter of old, but is yet to fight for a championship.

However, the prize in question could be the Money in the Bank contract, and this is WWE's chance to capitalize on the hot Owens-Austin Theory feud and give him that opportunity.

The former Universal Champion beating the youngest US Champion in history would be a great feud and would give him a free shot at the world title.

#2. Owens has never won the Money in the Bank contract

KO in the bank, anyone?

Kevin Owens has taken part in four Money in the Bank ladder matches, but hasn't won any of them. His gimmick is tailor-made for the opportunistic nature of the contract, which makes it all the more surprising that he hasn't become Mr. Money in the Bank yet.

This is the perfect time for WWE to give Owens the contract and make him the most dangerous man on the roster. It is a win-win situation for the company for two reasons.

Should KO cash in on someone like Roman Reigns, he will instantly become the biggest star on the roster. However, WWE can also have him cash in on a fan favorite in a mega heel turn.

#1. It's about time Owens became world champion

Kevin Owens winning the Universal Championship in 2016 was WWE's way of telling us that they trusted him. He knocked it out of the park during his run and held the title for more than 100 days.

Since then, Owens has received a few world title opportunities, but remains a one-time world champion. He has paid his dues many times over and established himself as a bulletproof competitor. From joker to bully, he has played every role the company has thrown at him. It is about time WWE recognized his efforts and rewarded him with another run as top dog.

Kevin Owens is a fantastic in-ring worker, meshes well with the entire roster, is a promo wizard, and can play heel or babyface extremely well. Following his reinvention after Triple H took over, he is one of the hottest stars in wrestling at the moment.

WWE would be foolish not to capitalize on the momentum he has, and would do well to strap a rocket to the talented Prizefighter's back.

