4 reasons why LA Knight should end Roman Reigns' 1140+ day streak

WWE has heard the cheers of the fans, propelling the uber-popular LA Knight into a program with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The two will presumably battle at Crown Jewel 2023 in November.

Knight has allied with John Cena against the faction, and many believed that Cena was going to get another title shot. However, on the latest edition of SmackDown, he stated that the Megastar deserved it more.

When the match goes down, there are reasons why it might not go the way fans are hoping. Here are four reasons why LA Knight should end Roman Reigns' 1140+ day streak as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#4 LA Knight is a full-time star on SmackDown

LA Knight has been on the main roster for almost two years.

WWE has opted against full-time stars like Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, or Cody Rhodes to try to compete and end Reigns' run. Due to this, part-timers like Cena, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar have also been used.

The basic reason why Knight should end the streak is because he is a full-timer. He is on SmackDown every week and can represent the title. Reigns has appeared sporadically and defended the title even less.

Having LA Knight beat The Tribal Chief would cement a new star and one that the fans are fully behind each week.

#3 It would be unexpected as he is new to the main event in WWE

Kevin Owens & Roman Reigns

During his lengthy run, Roman Reigns has faced several historic names from WWE. He has beaten Cena, Lesnar, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Goldberg. Reigns has also defeated top current stars like Rhodes, McIntyre, Zayn, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Jey Uso.

Few stars have experienced the type of meteoric rise in WWE like LA Knight. He initially gained popularity in IMPACT, NWA, and NXT as Eli Drake/Knight. The cheers got louder and louder after he feuded with Bray Wyatt earlier this year.

Fans of his work were already aware of his talent, but the rest of the WWE Universe caught up.

Having LA Knight dethrone Reigns would be historic due to his relative newness to the main roster. Fans have thought names like Rhodes, McIntyre, or Zayn could be the person to get the honors of beating the Head of the Table.

#2 It would capitalize on his record popularity

Throughout history, wrestling companies have pushed who they perceive as the top stars. It can line up with the times, including Hulk Hogan in the 1980s and Steve Austin and The Rock in the mid to late 1990s.

The company has not always capitalized on stars when the iron is hot. Daniel Bryan was an exception due to the overwhelming fan support. Rusev was over at one point but quickly lost his push.

There were times when it made sense for Roman to lose to Zayn, Rhodes, McIntyre, or Jey Uso. The decision was made to keep the title with The Tribal Chief.

LA Knight has experienced a historic surge in popularity. A challenge and loss are what WWE would usually do, but having Knight beat Reigns would tell the fans that officials are listening. It would also cement Knight as the Megastar he claims to be.

#1 SmackDown needs a change at the top

For the better part of three years, Roman Reigns has held a vice grip atop SmackDown. He has beaten so many challengers that some superstars, like Kevin Owens, have had multiple shots to try and defeat him but have eventually failed. The outcome was never in question due to previous wins over challengers.

The run has been so long that part-timers like Cena, Lesnar, Logan Paul, and Goldberg have been used for short programs. There are a lot of viable stars who can run with the ball on both brands.

It would be best for SmackDown to shake things up so the roster can evolve. The Bloodline saga has engulfed WWE for three years. It is just time for other stars to get a spotlight. Knight has proven to be ready for that spotlight.

