4 reasons why Logan Paul must face Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023

Logan Paul has been in the headlines in the last few days. While his victory against Dillon Danis last Saturday garnered plenty of attention, Paul's call out of Rey Mysterio is what shocked most people. The Maverick expressed his desire to become the WWE United States Champion during his post-fight interview.

Since then, Mysterio and Paul have traded shots at each other on social media. This week on SmackDown, the YouTube sensation will return to WWE for the first time since SummerSlam 2023. The Master of the 619 and his rival are expected to plant seeds for a potential match at Crown Jewel 2023 on Friday.

While some are happy with this budding feud, a few have different opinions. In this article, we will look at four reasons why Logan Paul must face Rey Mysterio in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

#4 Logan Paul could help the Latino World Order gain prominence

On SmackDown, the Latino World Order is one of the most loved factions. However, not every member of the team has benefitted from being a part of it. One could even say the group is mainly popular due to Rey Mysterio and has recently garnered attention due to Carlito's return.

If Logan Paul manages to draw other members of the LWO into his rivalry with Rey Mysterio, the 28-year-old could ultimately help elevate the stable. After all, it's hard to deny that Paul does bring a new audience to WWE. This is one way the Mysterio-led faction could benefit if its leader faces The Maverick at Crown Jewel 2023.

#3 Paul could win his first singles championship in WWE

The WWE Universe was unsure how Logan Paul would fare in the ring when he debuted at WrestleMania 38. However, since then, Paul has come a long way in his pro wrestling career. The 28-year-old has delivered decent performances against top names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The Maverick, however, hasn't won a championship in WWE. Therefore, by facing Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 and then beating him, Paul could win his first title in the Stamford-based promotion. The United States Championship would also be a prestigious title for Paul to secure.

#2 Facing a WWE Hall of Famer could elevate Paul's status

Although Logan Paul has come a long way in his WWE career, he is still pretty new to the game. The YouTube sensation only made his in-ring debut in 2022, and by his admission, he still has plenty to learn in his pro wrestling career. This is why Paul could benefit from facing Rey Mysterio.

From WCW to WWE, Mysterio has been an integral part of several wrestling promotions. The experience the 48-year-old carries is second to none. Hence, The Maverick could seriously benefit from sharing the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer.

#1 Feuding with Rey might tighten The Maverick's bond with Dominik Mysterio

During an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul expressed his desire to team up with Dominik Mysterio. While the same hasn't happened till now, things could change if the YouTuber can beat Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Given the history between Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio, nothing would please the former than to see Rey lose his gold. Hence, if Paul manages to become US Champion, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get in the good books of The Judgment Day.

