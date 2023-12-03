4 reasons why Mercedes Mone aka Sasha Banks should return to WWE

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks while in WWE, is arguably one of the best pro wrestlers in the world today. While she's currently been away from the ring due to an injury, fans saw her dominate New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom in the early half of 2023.

Before her time in Japan, she was a top star in World Wrestling Entertainment. She won numerous titles in the company, including the RAW Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Title, and the NXT Women's Championship.

The Boss was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Naomi before infamously walking out during an episode of Monday Night RAW. This eventually led to her exit from the company and subsequent move to Japan.

Now that she's seemingly closing in on returning to the ring, many wonder where she'll appear next. Japan is a solid guess, but others believe she could sign with Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. That may not be the best decision, however. This article will examine four reasons why a move to the Triple H-led World Wrestling Entertainment is better for The Boss.

#4 WWE is the biggest pro wrestling company in the world

Competing in Japan is a passion for many wrestlers, and there are certainly many benefits to doing so. Wrestling for Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling is also a bucket list item for many pro wrestlers. Still, WWE is the biggest game in town.

When it comes to being a top attraction in the industry, nobody comes close to WWE. Their global footprint is unlike any pro wrestling company before or after. While some promotions rise and have a brief spike in popularity or a major event that rivals a WWE show, it is ultimately a blip on the radar.

For that reason alone, Mercedes Mone would be wise to return to World Wrestling Entertainment. While she will be a star anywhere she goes, her name value and brand recognition will be far higher while performing for the biggest pro wrestling company in the world.

#3 She has fresh faces to feud with

Sasha Banks last competed in a WWE ring during a Live event on May 15th, 2022. It has been over a year since then, and World Wrestling Entertainment has dramatically changed. This is thanks, in part, to Triple H taking over the company's creative direction.

Before The Boss left, WWE was seemingly running low on superstars. The Vince McMahon regime regularly made mass cuts, and most wrestlers were battling the same stars repeatedly. The women's division has evolved quite a bit since then, and there are several faces whom Banks either never wrestled, rarely competed against, or have grown considerably since then.

SmackDown alone has the likes of Michin, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, B-Fab, and IYO SKY, whom Banks either never or only briefly interacted with. Factor in up-and-coming stars from NXT and the exciting RAW women's division, and she has numerous fresh faces to work with.

#2 All Elite Wrestling has faced criticism for its booking of the women's division

Many believe Mercedes Mone could be on her way to All Elite Wrestling. She appeared in the crowd at All In 2023. While that may have been a publicity stunt, many think her debut is inevitable.

A section of fans believe that doing so would be a big mistake for The Boss. While Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling is a very popular promotion, it has been criticized for not booking female competitors in intriguing storylines and matches.

It is rare for female stars to have more than one match on any given AEW show, and they're frequently booked in mid-card feuds.

While WWE certainly has flaws, the way the promotion pushes women with Triple H at the helm is far better than the competition. Damage CTRL, for example, has regularly been in the main event of SmackDown or showcased as a significant attraction on the show. Hence, The Boss should return to WWE and become a headliner for the company again.

#1 Mercedes Mone could fit in perfectly with the Damage CTRL story

The final reason Sasha Banks should make a comeback has to do with one key thing that trumps everything else in wrestling: story. Under Triple H, WWE prides itself on telling quality, long-term stories. While this didn't used to be the case, this method of booking even applies to female stars.

The story of Damage CTRL is perhaps the best example. The stable has been around for almost a year and a half now. Not only do they have rivals dating back to 2022, but parts of the ongoing saga with Bayley and the other members date back to 2020.

Many believe The Role Model will soon be kicked out of the faction. If Bayley is booted from the stable and turns babyface, this would be the perfect opportunity for Banks to return. The story makes sense for the former Hugger to turn to her real-life best friend and on-screen rival to aid her against the heel faction.