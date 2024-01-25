4 reasons why Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) must make WWE return at Royal Rumble

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble is almost here. The big show is set to air live at 8 PM EST on Saturday, January 27th. This premium live event will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Royal Rumble is a legendary event that often features big surprises and memorable moments. One thing that the big-time pay-per-view turned premium live event also features are major returns and surprise comebacks.

One name who many fans are hoping to see return to World Wrestling Entertainment this Saturday is Mercedes Mone aka Sasha Banks. The Boss is one of the greatest female stars of all time, but infamously walked out on the company when Vince McMahon was in charge of the creative direction of the promotion.

Triple H could, in theory, make things better and bring back The CEO to her home promotion. If she does return, the Royal Rumble could be the perfect place for her to return. This article will dive into why Banks must make her long-awaited comeback at the prestigious event.

Below are four reasons why Sasha Banks must make her WWE return at the Royal Rumble.

#4. Everybody returns eventually

One main reason why Sasha Banks should return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble is history. Banks is not the only talent to leave the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in dramatic fashion. Many top names have been fired or quit, which led to many believing those stars would be forever away from the promotion.

CM Punk is perhaps the best example of this. The Straight Edge Superstar walked out a decade ago and was later fired. Punk and WWE went on to have continued issues over most of the next decade. His return seemed impossible, yet he made his comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Whether it is CM Punk, Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Bret Hart, or even The Ultimate Warrior, nobody truly stays gone forever. Banks needs to return because she and the company could surely work through their issues just as the legends that preceded her have.

#3. WWE is hot right now

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre

Another reason why Sasha Banks must return to WWE this Saturday comes down to how hot the company is at the moment. The promotion is constantly drawing massive crowds to their live events.

A look at 2024 tells the story. The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble will likely have over 40,000 fans in attendance. A month later at Elimination Chamber Perth, the company will once again be running a major stadium show. WrestleMania will also be at a massive venue for two nights in a row.

Nobody is hotter than World Wrestling Entertainment at the moment. Many believe the company is in a boom period. If Banks wants to experience that kind of massive success, she needs to return this Saturday. This would be perfect, as she can then be around for the Road to WrestleMania.

#2. AEW is cold

While many WWE fans want to see Sasha Banks back in the company, there's a very real chance that Mercedes Mone will instead move to All Elite Wrestling. Some who cover news and rumors in the industry appear to be almost certain of her impending debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

It is certainly possible that The Boss does go to All Elite Wrestling, but it could be argued that doing so would be a massive mistake. The Tony Khan-led promotion is colder than it has ever been since first launching in 2019. Their business is shrinking both in terms of viewership and live events.

According to WrestleTix, the latest episode of Dynamite struggled to sell 2,000 tickets. This was two weeks in a row with around 2,000 fans in attendance. An episode of Collision in two weeks has under 1,000 tickets distributed. Banks should return at a massive stadium as opposed to nearly empty arenas.

#1. The Bayley story could use Sasha Banks' return

Damage CTRL and Bayley

Damage CTRL is one of the most intriguing factions in WWE. The stable is comprised of Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. They currently run Friday Night SmackDown, but things may go south for at least one member soon.

All signs are pointing towards Bayley turning babyface and the fiendish faction physically ejecting The Role Model from the group. Bayley will then need to stand up to them on her own, as she has alienated herself from the rest of the WWE locker room.

Sasha Banks needs to return to WWE this Saturday because she could fit in perfectly with the story. Bayley having no friends to rely on only for her long-time partner and enemy to return and have her back is too good of a storyline for her or for Triple H to pass up.