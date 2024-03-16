4 reasons why New Catch Republic should win at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE has slowly rebuilt its tag team division. For many years, the tag team scene suffered under the booking of Vince McMahon. That has changed thanks to Triple H and his creative team.

Both RAW and SmackDown feature around 10 active or semi-active tag teams. This doesn't include any mix tag teams (one female and one male competitor), nor does it include the stars of the NXT brand.

One of the best and most exciting duos resides on SmackDown. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, collectively known as the New Catch Republic, reunited after Bate joined the main roster full-time. The two stars have a long and storied history.

Now the two have a chance to make more history, as they won a match in a mini-tournament that could lead them to a title shot at WrestleMania. In this article, we will look at a handful of reasons why Bate and Dunne should go to WrestleMania and dethrone The Judgment Day at the big event.

Below are four reasons why New Catch Republic should win at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. They are completely fresh in WWE

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne on SmackDown.

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne offer something to WWE's main roster that most tag teams don't. The pair of extraordinary talents feel completely fresh, both to fans and to the overall product. In many ways, they have a somewhat clean slate.

The Big Strong Boi was called up to the main roster just a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Butch has been in WWE for two years, but he only recently transformed back to his Pete Dunne persona. This has made him feel brand new.

By giving the duo the gold, everything will feel fresh in the tag team division. The only rivalry that could feel remotely stale, perhaps, is if the two battle Pretty Deadly. Even then, though, there are a lot of legs left on that brand.

#3. Fans are over The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day is one of the top factions in modern WWE history. The group first formed in early 2022 with Edge as the founder, but it has developed and evolved in the two years or so since then to unimaginable levels.

The group currently features Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dirty Dominik Mysterio. R-Truth recently tried to join the WWE faction, and Andrade is allegedly being recruited, but neither has become an official member as of yet.

While the group has been highly successful, often main eventing RAW and winning numerous titles, they are also bordering on becoming stale. This is especially true for Finn Balor and Damian Priest's time as the Tag Champions. To avoid fans becoming bored of the group, and specifically, the tag team, it may be time for the pair to lose the coveted belts.

#2. This could lead to the titles being split

Expand Tweet

Every member of the WWE Universe typically wants something different. Everyone has a different favorite superstar or team from RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. This goes from the youngest and most green talent to the most experienced veterans.

Still, most fans appear to agree on at least one thing. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles need to be split. It has been almost two years since The Usos unified the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Both divisions suffered as a result of the move.

Now that both divisions are flourishing and feature tons of duos, it is finally time for the belts to be split. The Judgment Day may be too greedy to do it, but if Bate and Dunne win the gold, they may value competition enough to let the titles be split, opting to stick with whatever belts remain on the blue brand. RAW could then crown new champions.

#1. New Catch Republic is immensely talented

Expand Tweet

The final reason why The New Catch Republic should win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania comes down to one simple thing: talent. When it comes to talent, few teams can compare to this duo.

Tyler Bate is one of the best in-ring competitors in the world, and so is Pete Dunne. Fans love to see their matches on SmackDown and pop for their unique moves.

With both stars being so unbelievably talented, it makes sense to push them. Beyond being rewarding, they are both capable of making anyone else look strong, which is a necessary skill to have as a champion.

