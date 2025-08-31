4 reasons why Nikki Bella came up short at WWE Clash in Paris

After weeks of heated build-up and personal attacks, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella finally went at it in the ring. The Man put her Intercontinental Title on the line against the WWE Hall of Famer.The match was a slugfest and even saw Nikki come close to winning after hitting Lynch with her own version of the Manhandle Slam. However, Lynch was able to escape with her championship after pinning Nikki thanks to a rolling backslide.While the win keeps Lynch's momentum going, it raises the question of what is next for Nikki Bella. In this article, we discuss the four reasons why Nikki came up short in her quest for the Intercontinental Title on the night.4. WWE might set up a rematch down the lineEven though Nikki Bella lost, she had a solid showing, and this result could leave the fans wanting more. Lynch and Nikki are two veterans, and given how the match ended, it could leave room for another clash between the two.Prantik @Pran__07LINK@WWE Nikki Bella was cookingMoreover, the personal animosity depicted between the two stars means WWE may not be done with this feud just yet. Over the last few weeks, both of them have taken personal shots at each other, and this match at Clash in Paris could be the first in a series.Nikki Bella getting one over Lynch in a rematch cannot be counted out.3. This could lead to a return for Brie BellaWhile Nikki Bella is enjoying an extended WWE run this time around, Brie Bella is nowhere to be seen. Brie has said that her husband, Bryan Danielson, being associated with AEW could be a reason why she is not yet back in WWE.However, in recent weeks, Nikki Bella has touched on the possibility of a Brie Bella return to WWE. Nikki's loss to Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris could be WWE's way of bringing in her twin sister.The story could feature Brie helping Nikki with her confidence after losing a big title match. She could also show up at ringside for her sister if the possibility of a title rematch comes to fruition.2. Nikki Bella can go after the Women's Tag Team Title with BrieAnother reason why WWE had Nikki lose the Women's Intercontinental Title match could be that they want her to pair with Brie Bella. With Nikki losing the match, a returning Brie Bella could lift her up as they team up and target the Women's Tag Team Championship.In fact, Nikki Bella said that she hopes to team up with her sister and win the Tag Team Titles before her current run with the company is over.Bella Twins could reunite in WWE. [Image credits: wwe.com]The Bella Twins had been a regular tag team during their initial run in WWE, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them team up again if Brie returns. WWE could utilize Nikki's defeat to Lynch as motivation for her to win a championship in the promotion and have her call her sister in as they look to conquer the Women's Tag Team division.1. Nikki Bella isn't ready for a title yetNikki Bella returned to WWE a few months ago and said that she wanted to have a lengthy run this time. Over the years, she has made sporadic appearances in the promotion, but on this occasion, she is eyeing an extended run.She participated in the Battle Royal at Evolution and has had a few matches since her return, before the title match against Becky Lynch. Her defeat could be a signal that she isn't ready to win the singles title just yet.BackAtItAKen w/ M3RK @BackAtItAKenLINK@WWE Yeeaaahhh…Nikki just didn’t have it today…While it could be odd not giving her the win, given her experience and the fact she is a WWE Hall of Famer, it is important to note that she hasn't wrestled regularly in years. This is something she might have to do if she wins the championship down the line.However, at this point, WWE might feel such a run may not be ideal for Nikki, hence the decision to have her eat the pin at Clash in Paris.