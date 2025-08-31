  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nikki Bella
  • 4 reasons why Nikki Bella came up short at WWE Clash in Paris

4 reasons why Nikki Bella came up short at WWE Clash in Paris

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Aug 31, 2025 20:58 GMT
Nikki Bella lost at Clash in Paris. [Image credits: WWE on X/Twitter]
Nikki Bella lost at Clash in Paris. [Image credits: WWE on X/Twitter]

After weeks of heated build-up and personal attacks, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella finally went at it in the ring. The Man put her Intercontinental Title on the line against the WWE Hall of Famer.

Ad

The match was a slugfest and even saw Nikki come close to winning after hitting Lynch with her own version of the Manhandle Slam. However, Lynch was able to escape with her championship after pinning Nikki thanks to a rolling backslide.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While the win keeps Lynch's momentum going, it raises the question of what is next for Nikki Bella. In this article, we discuss the four reasons why Nikki came up short in her quest for the Intercontinental Title on the night.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

4. WWE might set up a rematch down the line

Even though Nikki Bella lost, she had a solid showing, and this result could leave the fans wanting more. Lynch and Nikki are two veterans, and given how the match ended, it could leave room for another clash between the two.

Ad
Ad

Moreover, the personal animosity depicted between the two stars means WWE may not be done with this feud just yet. Over the last few weeks, both of them have taken personal shots at each other, and this match at Clash in Paris could be the first in a series.

Nikki Bella getting one over Lynch in a rematch cannot be counted out.

3. This could lead to a return for Brie Bella

While Nikki Bella is enjoying an extended WWE run this time around, Brie Bella is nowhere to be seen. Brie has said that her husband, Bryan Danielson, being associated with AEW could be a reason why she is not yet back in WWE.

Ad

However, in recent weeks, Nikki Bella has touched on the possibility of a Brie Bella return to WWE. Nikki's loss to Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris could be WWE's way of bringing in her twin sister.

The story could feature Brie helping Nikki with her confidence after losing a big title match. She could also show up at ringside for her sister if the possibility of a title rematch comes to fruition.

Ad

2. Nikki Bella can go after the Women's Tag Team Title with Brie

Another reason why WWE had Nikki lose the Women's Intercontinental Title match could be that they want her to pair with Brie Bella. With Nikki losing the match, a returning Brie Bella could lift her up as they team up and target the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ad

In fact, Nikki Bella said that she hopes to team up with her sister and win the Tag Team Titles before her current run with the company is over.

Bella Twins could reunite in WWE. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Bella Twins could reunite in WWE. [Image credits: wwe.com]

The Bella Twins had been a regular tag team during their initial run in WWE, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them team up again if Brie returns. WWE could utilize Nikki's defeat to Lynch as motivation for her to win a championship in the promotion and have her call her sister in as they look to conquer the Women's Tag Team division.

Ad

1. Nikki Bella isn't ready for a title yet

Nikki Bella returned to WWE a few months ago and said that she wanted to have a lengthy run this time. Over the years, she has made sporadic appearances in the promotion, but on this occasion, she is eyeing an extended run.

She participated in the Battle Royal at Evolution and has had a few matches since her return, before the title match against Becky Lynch. Her defeat could be a signal that she isn't ready to win the singles title just yet.

Ad
Ad

While it could be odd not giving her the win, given her experience and the fact she is a WWE Hall of Famer, it is important to note that she hasn't wrestled regularly in years. This is something she might have to do if she wins the championship down the line.

However, at this point, WWE might feel such a run may not be ideal for Nikki, hence the decision to have her eat the pin at Clash in Paris.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications