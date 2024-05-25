4 reasons why Randy Orton must dethrone Cody Rhodes if he wins WWE King of the Ring

Randy Orton defeated Tama Tonga in the semifinal of the ongoing King of the Ring tournament on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

He will meet The Ring General, Gunther, in the final of the tournament at King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Triple H's recent announcement has raised the stakes significantly ahead of the event.

He declared that the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will earn a world title shot at WWE SummerSlam against the reigning world champion of their respective brand.

Given the new implications, following are four potential reasons why Randy Orton should dethrone Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer if he becomes King of the Ring.

#4. Randy Orton needs one more run with the WWE Championship

After a long hiatus due to injury, Randy Orton made his triumphant return at Survivor Series: WarGames last year. He has displayed some impressive performances since his return in what could possibly be his last full-time run as a WWE Superstar.

Many fans feel The Viper needs to add at least one more world title reign to his resume before he decides to hang up his boots. A potential match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam might be the perfect opportunity for him to become a 15-time world champion.

#3. Viable contender on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes recently won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. Since the Draft 2024, fans have been wondering who could potentially be a threat to Rhodes' title reign.

Some on the top stars on the blue brand include Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens. However, if there is one clear option for a viable opponent who could be the biggest threat to Rhodes, it is Randy Orton.

#2. Revitalize the main-event scene

Over the last couple of years, WWE has shifted to having longer title reigns to re-establish the prestige of the championships. However, this has occasionally made outcomes a bit too predictable at times.

Randy Orton dethroning Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam would cut Rhodes' title reign short, adding an aspect of unpredictability to the main-event scene. This could inject fresh energy into the product and keep fans on the edge of their seats.

#1. Full-circle moment

Randy and Cody were members of Legacy

Randy Orton versus Cody Rhodes would be a big-money match for SummerSlam given their storied history. Randy took Rhodes under his wing when he first broke out and they went on to form Legacy alongside Ted Dibiase Jr.

Another interesting fact is that Cody Rhodes has never beaten The Viper one-on-one. Randy Orton showcasing to his former understudy that he is still the boss by becoming the new WWE champion would be a compelling full-circle moment to witness for the WWE Universe.

