4 reasons why Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar must happen at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night on the FOX Network. The show took place in front of a hot Memphis crowd that was completely sold out. Not one ticket has remained, thanks to how hot and heavy the wrestling promotion is at the moment.

A lot went down on the show. The Rock had a concert where he talked trash to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and most fans. Meanwhile, several major matches were announced or officially confirmed for WrestleMania 40.

One match that wasn't announced for WrestleMania, to the surprise of many, is Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar. Most fans assumed the two would clash in some way, shape, or form at The Show of Shows. Instead, the two are set to battle on SmackDown next week.

There is a chance that the bout won't have a decisive winner. From there, the company could still put the luchadors on the biggest show of the year. In this article, we will look at a handful of reasons why the match between two former champions belongs on The Granddaddy Of Them All.

Below are four reasons why Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar must happen at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Their feud deserves it

Expand Tweet

WWE has a lot of interesting stories and rivalries going on at the moment. The likes of The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, Bayley vs. Damage CTRL, and Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins have the fans hooked.

The WWE Universe can feel the animosity in these feuds on-screen. The drama that unfolds every week can make one believe Cody Rhodes really hates The Rock and Roman Reigns, and Damage CTRL detests Bayley.

The feud between Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio is very similar in that regard. Escobar said some vile things about Mysterio after brutally injuring him last year. A feud so serious and intense needs to be paid off on a big stage, and there's no bigger stage than WrestleMania.

#3. Santos Escobar's stock in WWE would be elevated with the WrestleMania spot

Expand Tweet

In many ways, Santos Escobar is still new to WWE's main roster. He joined Friday Night SmackDown in the latter half of 2022. He initially started off as a heel alongside Legado del Fantasma but later turned babyface.

From there, Santos built up his name as a fan favorite before turning heel again in November 2023. That means, as a top heel in the company, Escobar has only been in the spotlight for around five months straight now. Realistically, that isn't very long, especially by WWE standards.

The promotion needs to book Rey vs.Santos at WrestleMania 40 because it would be a huge spotlight for Escobar. If the company wants to elevate him to the next level, having him wrestle and potentially even defeat Mysterio at the big show is the best way to do that.

#2. The storytelling would be perfect

Latino World Order on SmackDown

In the modern era of WWE, continuity and storytelling are paramount. The biggest rivalries in the company have months, if not years, of buildup. Character work matters, and so does history, which is a far cry from when Vince McMahon was in charge.

The story being so important is exactly why Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar should happen at WWE WrestleMania 40. The two have a really interesting backstory. They united due to mutual respect as part of the Latino World Order last year and were united until Santos turned heel in November.

What is notable is that Santos supported Rey at WrestleMania last year when Mysterio battled his own son, Dirty Dom. A year later, Escobar is no longer Rey's friend; instead, he is his rival. That is an interesting and compelling story worthy of WrestleMania.

#1. Rey Mysterio's time in the ring is likely nearing its end

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio is a legend in pro wrestling. He first made a name for himself in Mexico but later continued to do so in Extreme Championship Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling. He first joined WWE in 2002 with over a decade of experience.

The Littlest Big Man has had a successful run in the biggest company in the world. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year while still being an active competitor. While Rey has made it clear he isn't hanging up the boots soon, time comes for us all.

There is little doubt that Rey will retire sooner or later. He likely only has a handful of WrestleMania matches left in him. Triple H and company officials need to capitalize on the moment while it is still here and put Rey in a big singles match at the biggest show of the year.