4 reasons why Rhea Ripley can be the Roman Reigns of the Women's Division

Over the past year or so, Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the biggest stars in WWE, with many likening her dominant and charismatic persona to that of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

With a killer faction by her side and gold around her waist, Rhea Ripley seems to be unstoppable at the moment, with the company more than ready to push her to the top of the card.

Join us as we take a look at four major reasons why Rhea Ripley has the potential to be the Roman Reigns of the Women's Division.

#4 - Rhea Ripley always has the numbers advantage

During his reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, which currently stands at 1,163 days, Roman has heavily relied on outside interference to retain his title.

While Rhea Ripley does not deploy the use of her faction, The Judgment Day, as much as Roman does with The Bloodline, the outside additions of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio make it all the more likely that she will hold the Women's World title for quite some time.

During a recent interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, Rhea Ripley was asked how it is working in The Judgment Day as well as her future aims for the group.

"I really want it to go for as long as it can go. I’m loving every single minute of being at work when the boys are there. I think that we could really drag it out and go for a long, long time." Rhea added: "I really want to see it progress and grow, and if we get new members, we get new members. But I want to see the Judgment Day become this massive faction within WWE that is so unstoppable, and I think that we can really accomplish that." (H/T Yahoo)

#3 - No one is ready for The Eradicator

Rhea Ripley has held gold since she beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 this past April. Since then, she has been one of the most dominant women's champions of all time.

During her reign, she has defeated top stars like Zelina Vega, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and Nia Jax. While each woman has deservedly earned their shot at the gold, very few fans actually expected the title to change hands in any of those matches, given how dominant Ripley has been.

Rhea Ripley's next title defense is set to take place at Survivor Series when she takes on the athletic star Zoey Stark. However, it will take a herculean effort to take the gold off of The Eradicator.

#2 - Her stock continues to rise

Since joining The Judgment Day in 2022, Ripley has slowly established herself as one of the hottest commodities in all of professional wrestling.

Like Roman, she defends her Women's World title every odd month or so, making a Rhea Ripley match rare and, therefore, must-see TV.

WWE is also looking to potentially establish an entire Premium Live Event with her as the focal point of the poster as Elimination Chamber is set to take place in her home country of Australia in February 2024.

Speaking to Sporting News, the Women's World Champion shared her thoughts on WWE choosing to put on a major show on her home turf.

"I’m ecstatic [to return home] – I know how long WWE have been trying to go to Australia, because every time something gets in the works, I hear about it - and every time it has fallen through, it’s made me really upset. To see it actually be announced for everyone to see and it can’t get cancelled, it made my day and it’s such exciting news. I know all the other Aussies are so pumped and I hope they all get to come back and be on the show as well. I think it’s gonna be an absolutely ballistic, wild night and I can’t wait to hear the crowd and feel that electricity while I’m out there." (H/T Sporting News)

#1 - Rhea and The Wiseman are a match made in heaven

A major factor in Roman Reigns' dominance has been the guidance and special counsel of the iconic manager Paul Heyman.

Over the years, Heyman has managed some of the biggest stars in WWE, such as Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and The Big Show.

Last month on SmackDown, fans saw Paul and Rhea interact backstage as they looked to form an alliance between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

Speaking with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Rhea Ripley relayed some helpful career advice she received from Paul Heyman.

"It was Paul Heyman who said to me, ‘You can stay humble, but don’t stay silent.’ That really hit me because I’m a very humble person. I do my job and do what I’m told. Sometimes that isn’t the best way to do things. I will take that advice with me as I keep working." (H/T ITRWrestling)

For quite some time, WWE fans have been wanting to see Paul Heyman manage a top female star, and with Rhea Ripley, the company may have the perfect star for him to take to the top.

