4 Reasons why Rhea Ripley must NOT be the next WWE Women's World Champion

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw a pivotal change in the women's division as the Women's World Champion Naomi revealed that she is pregnant and relinquished her title. The Glow is expected to be out of action for a while.The Glow's absence will force the company to make major changes. Michael Cole also revealed that WWE may take some steps next week to potentially crown a new champion.Multiple women are in the race to win the gold. However, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, and Rhea Ripley are the frontrunners. This listicle examines three reasons why The Nightmare must not become the next Women's World Champion.#4. Threat of being overexposedThe former Judgment Day has been in the world title picture since WrestleMania 39. She is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the company currently. However, winning the Women's World Championship for the third time would overexpose Ripley to the audience.Fans might turn their backs on Mami for winning yet another championship and stealing a rising name's opportunity.#3. Chasing the title would make her a bigger babyfaceRhea Ripley officially became a babyface at SummerSlam 2024, when Dominik Mysterio betrayed her to side with Liv Morgan. The face turn sat well with fans, and Ripley's popularity skyrocketed.If Ripley chases the title and overcomes adversities before ultimately capturing the prize, she would become a bigger babyface. Hence, she should not win the now-vacant title.#2. The potential moment would be more special if she beats the WWE championBeing crowned as a champion after the real titleholder walks out is arguably less impactful than beating a strong champion.Mami should beat the world champion to create another memorable WWE moment instead of capturing the vacant title. The Nightmare has been chasing the gold for months, and her pursuit should not end anytime soon if the creative team wants to make the storyline compelling.#1. Storyline with IYO SKYWWE has been building a storyline between SKY and Ripley for months, where Rhea has never been able to beat the Genius of the Sky, despite multiple encounters.Both women share a close bond, but once they are against each other, they go all in, making their relationship strange. The Kabuki Warriors are now getting involved in this program, making it more interesting. Therefore, the SKY and Ripley saga does not need a title, and the two could continue their rivalry without a championship.