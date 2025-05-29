4 Reasons why Rhea Ripley should NOT win Money in the Bank

Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match last week. Ripley defeated Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark, but Stark had to leave the match due to a devastating injury.

Perez toppled Becky Lynch and Natalya to punch her ticket to the annual ladder match. Perez and Giulia are new to the WWE main roster, whereas Ripley has won a Royal Rumble and multiple titles.

The Eradicator is one of the most popular women in wrestling, and 2025 marks the first year she'll compete in the annual ladder match.

However, she shouldn't win the 2025 Money in the Bank match for the next four reasons.

#4. She doesn't need a briefcase to get a title shot anymore

Rhea Ripley has faced big names like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Over the last two years or so, Rhea Ripley has entered Roman Reigns/John Cena/Charlotte Flair territory, where she can simply show up and demand a title shot.

Money in the Bank should be for stars who don’t always get numerous title opportunities, which is something Ripley has already been afforded.

Due to her current standing as one of the top women in WWE, she doesn’t need the briefcase to get a title shot. Mami can recover from not winning every match with a championship opportunity on the line.

#3. A loss could facilitate a character change

If Rhea Ripley fails to win Money in the Bank, it may force her to change her character after months of failing to regain her title.

Constant losses and setbacks are situations that usually serve as the impetus for character development or transformation. Ripley has been portraying more or less the same character for the last few years.

The fans have loved her regardless of her face or heel status, but missing out on another crucial title opportunity could force her to change her game plan. Perhaps missing out on Money in the Bank causes her to delve deeper into her darker impulses.

#2. Rhea Ripley has been a constant presence in the title picture in 2024/2025

One reason why Rhea Ripley should not win Money in the Bank is that she just came off a year-long run as Women’s World Champion at WrestleMania 40.

She relinquished the title due to an injury, but went back to chasing Liv Morgan when she was healthy. Ripley battled her hated rival for much of the second half of 2024.

The Eradicator eventually won the title back from Liv Morgan at RAW on Netflix, but dropped the belt cleanly to IYO SKY a month later.

Since she’s been in the title picture so much on RAW, it’s time for her to take a backseat for a few months. Winning Money in the Bank would only reiterate that she’s far above the rest of the division.

#1. A newer face would benefit more from winning Money in the Bank

As mentioned in a previous point, the Money in the Bank briefcases should be used for up-and-coming stars, elevate newer performers, and those who don’t always get frequent title shots.

Winning the 2025 women’s Money in the Bank case would do wonders for someone like Roxanne Perez, Gulia, or another star who hasn’t been a permanent fixture in the title picture.

Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE's top women over the last few years. Money in the Bank would only make her look better while simultaneously hurting the rest of the division.

